LiveOnNY Staff Recognized for Saving Lives Through Organ and Tissue Donation with the Prestigious DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses

Mount Sinai Queens presented the award to an interdisciplinary team featuring staff from both LiveOnNY and MSQ

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY was presented with the prestigious DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses in recognition of the myriad ways the organ procurement organization partners with Mount Sinai Queens to go above and beyond to honor, save and change lives through organ and tissue donation. The individual award was presented to Brian Papszycki, Director of Hospital Services at LiveOnNY and the team award was presented to LiveOnNY staff and also to members of the Mount Sinai Queens emergency department, intensive care, operating, perioperative and palliative care teams for working as an interdisciplinary team to support organ and tissue donation.

"LiveOnNY is truly honored to receive this award alongside and by our colleagues at Mount Sinai Queens. We could not do what we do without the interdisciplinary teams that partner with us every day in our hospitals to change and save lives through organ and tissue donation. I am proud of the LiveOnNY and Mount Sinai Queens staff for working hand-in-hand to deliver the gift of life and honor our organ donor heroes. We are all LiveOnNY," said LiveOnNY President and CEO Leonard Achan, RN, MA, ANP.

The DAISY Team Award started in 1999 and is an international recognition given by over 5,000 healthcare organizations today. It is a high honor that started with nursing recognition and expanded into interdisciplinary teamwork. It is reserved for extraordinary staff within specific organizations who go above and beyond to serve their mission.

"Celebrating the recognition of our inaugural DAISY Team Awards at Mount Sinai Queens with the LiveOnNY staff truly honors and recognizes the inordinate compassion and dedication that these teams demonstrate. From our Emergency Department, to LiveOnNY coordinators, Critical Care, Palliative Care and Chaplain, and Perioperative teams, they seamlessly work hand-in-hand with patients and their families to educate and support life-impacting decisions. I am honored, as Vice President of Nursing and Interdisciplinary Patient Care Services and Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, as is our entire Hospital and Health System, to partner with Leonard Achan, President & CEO of LiveOnNY, in our mutual drive to support and impact organ, eye, and tissue donations across Mount Sinai Health System and New York State," said Jill Goldstein, MA, MS, RN, Vice President of Nursing and Interdisciplinary Patient Care Services, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer at Mount Sinai Queens.

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

It recognizes that while an idea to achieve better patient and family outcomes may start with one individual, it often takes an entire team to implement successfully.

The DAISY Team Award is designed to honor collaboration by two or more people, led by a nurse, who identify and meet patient and/or patient family needs by going above and beyond the traditional role of nursing.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a nonprofit, federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) dedicated to saving lives, providing comfort, and strengthening legacies through organ, eye, and tissue donation. The OPO, which was established in 1978, serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population of 13 million residents in New York City, Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley. Working closely with transplant centers and hospitals, LiveOnNY coordinates organ, eye, and tissue donation for transplant, educates the public and healthcare professionals about donation and transplantation, and promotes the importance of signing up on the New York State Donate Life Registry. LiveOnNY works closely with 11 transplant centers, nearly 100 hospitals, and several tissue and eye banks. LiveOnNY is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), which oversees the organ transplant waiting list in the U.S. For more information, please visit LiveOnNY.org.

