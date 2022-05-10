Kemin Equine Presents 2022 EquiSUMMIT™

Two-day virtual educational event for horse enthusiasts to feature key industry experts

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Equine – a division of Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services – is proud to present the 2022 EquiSUMMIT™ virtual event on Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 26.

EquiSUMMIT™ is a free, premier virtual event that aims to equip horse enthusiasts with education and nutrition tools to unlock gut health and stress solutions for their horses. The second-annual EquiSUMMIT will feature experts from industry and academia tackling important equine health issues such as Leaky Gut Syndrome, heat stress, inflammation issues and more.

"Gut health is synonymous with horse health," said Michael Eggleston, Professional Animal Scientist (PAS), Kemin Equine. "Up to 70% of immune function resides in the gastrointestinal tract, so when gut health is compromised a cascade of issues can occur that negatively impact the overall well-being and performance of your horse. Stress is another concern that can have a widespread impact on health, performance and behavior. The goal of EquiSUMMIT is to provide horse enthusiasts with the information needed to make better nutrition and management decisions and improve their horses' health and wellbeing."

EquiSUMMIT will offer research-based presentations with live, virtual question-and-answer sessions.

The event's lineup features many accomplished industry experts and informative topics, including:

Leaky Gut Syndrome: Anthony Blikslager , DVM, Ph.D., Professor of Equine Surgery and Gastroenterology, North Carolina State University

The Gut-Brain Axis: Tania Cubitt, Ph.D., Equine Nutritionist, Performance Horse Nutrition

The Equine Microbiome: Jyme Nichols, Ph.D., Feed Room Chemist and Director of Nutrition, Bluebonnet Feeds

Equine Heat Stress: Michael Lindinger , Ph.D., President, Nutraceutical Alliance

Feeding the Laminitis Horse: Stephen Duren, Ph.D., Founder, Performance Horse Nutrition

Fecal Water Syndrome: Burt Staniar, Ph.D., Associate Professor, Penn State University

"We were thrilled with the response to the 2021 EquiSUMMIT event," said Matt Christofferson, Kemin Equine. "We are looking forward to presenting another stellar lineup of researchers and equine experts to bring approachable science to horse owners. This year's program will again feature the latest gut health and stress-related research and review nutrition and management solutions that you can implement today."

In addition to the live presentations, a number of downloadable learning resources and solution-focused EquiTALK video resources will be available to all EquiSUMMIT attendees courtesy of the 2022 event sponsors: Kemin Equine, Triple Crown Feed, Bluebonnet Feeds, Standlee Premium Western Forage, EZium, Elk Grove Milling, DAC Vitamins and Minerals and LMF Feeds.

EquiSUMMIT has been approved to offer six continuing education units (CEUs) to members of the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists (ARPAS).

All sessions are available live on May 25 and 26, as well as on-demand following the conclusion of the event. To register for free, or for more information about EquiSUMMIT, its sponsors and the agenda, visit www.attendequisummit.com .

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel and animal vaccine industries.

For over half a century, Kemin has been dedicated to using applied science to address industry challenges and offer product solutions to customers in more than 120 countries. Kemin provides ingredients to feed a growing population with its commitment to the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products.

Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

