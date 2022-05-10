InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Store Items within a Bra (LGT-124)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in retail management in Las Vegas and I thought there could be a better way for women to carry cash, credit cards or other items within their bra," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the HIDDEN TREASURES. My design eliminates the need to deal with sweat-soaked money and it offers a unique way to safeguard valuables."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to store items within a bra. In doing so, it can be used to store credit cards, identification, keys, money, a cell phone, condom, etc. As a result, it prevents items from becoming saturated and irritating the skin and it increases security and convenience. The invention features a discreet design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

