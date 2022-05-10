Golden Grail Tech Beverages Announces New Revenue Generating Initiative a Success

The Company recently announced their Masters of Beverages™ initiative which will allow maximize profit potential through joint ventures.

WESTON, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing announces their first Masters of Beverages™ joint venture to be a success. On April 19th, 2022 the Company reported their first joint venture with Cayman Intl Foods Group (CIFG) www.cifoodsgroup.com to collaborate on the sale of ready to drink juices in the Caribbean.

CIFG services most of the major supermarkets in the Cayman Islands. In specific, CIFG is the primary supplier of the products they represent to 80% of the convenience stores in the Cayman Islands. The Group is a direct importer/exporter of goods from around the world.

In the first month their partner, Cayman Intl Foods Group (CIFG) www.cifoodsgroup.com has already sold 24% of the Golden Grail funded product, which will translate to shared revenue.

Master of Beverage™ was developed in order to accelerate the company's growth and expand lines of revenue. Throughout business operations Golden Grail has identified other drawbacks of many emerging beverage brands such as the lack of funding for production and/or distribution. Golden Grail is well positioned to help these brands and form a joint venture to maximize profit potential.

Masters of Beverages™ will allow the company to participate and maximize profit potential through joint ventures with emerging, disruptive and established brands. The new initiative is another unique method that reinforces Golden Grail Tech Beverages as a true "disruptive innovator" in the business of beverages.

"We are thrilled to have such fast success and can say we have now proven this additional business model. We anticipate for the rest of the nectar product to be sold within a couple of months. Our plan is to take the success of this preliminary joint venture and duplicate it with many other partners, which will lead to a continuous stream of additional revenue. Optimistically, we are in discussions with several other unique brands that may lead to similar joint ventures. These opportunities give Golden Grail the opening to expand our reach into multiple categories and countries, ultimately generating more revenue," Steven Hoffman, CEO Golden Grail.

Golden Grail Technology (OTC: GOGY) www.GoldenGrailBeverages.com is a fast-growing company with a strategic mission to innovate, build and streamline the growth of its beverage portfolio through fiscally responsible investing. The company targets brands that have a proven sales history, loyal consumer following, retail presence and strong value proposition who need assistance to get to the next few levels. Golden Grail has been actively acquiring brands within emerging and growing beverage categories. Our robust product offerings include Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water for kids, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water helping reduce global plastic pollution and Scorpion Energy Hemp/CBD.

After an acquisition, the company utilizes a series of operational technologies to apply its business expertise, fiscal techniques and various manufacturing processes know-how to improve the economics and performance of each brand while advancing marketing and distribution for its beverage holdings. The company's focus on sophisticated management and development of beverage brands, coupled with its rapidly growing and recognizable portfolio of healthy, functional beverages sets Golden Grail apart as a leader in acquiring and advancing existing beverage brands.

Our Brands

Cause Water is Pristine Mountain Spring Water with a Cause

Cause Water has three key initiatives be a vessel for change, do your part and encouraging consumers to join the cause, by drinking Cause Water. A fully recyclable aluminum bottle and cap supports its core mission of plastic reduction and ocean preservation. Cause Water can be found in high-end, influential natural food stores along the West Coast.

Tickle Water is a premium sparkling water company dedicated to providing honest and clean hydration. Tickle Water is the first sparkling water in the market created specifically for children, yet enjoyed by all ages, complete with delicious flavors and a recyclable can, making it the perfect beverage for any occasion. Every can of Tickle Water is simply made with premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives.

TCKL WTR 'Sketch Can' - The first and only 'sketch can' features a personalization space and a social media hash tag to invite Tickle fans to interact with the brand by drawing on the can and then sharing their custom can on Tik Tok. 'Sketch Can' provides kids with a brand they can call their own. It is a healthy premium sparkling water and natural flavors without artificial ingredients, sugar, sodium, or preservatives. 'Sketch Can' comes in a fully recyclable package, in two delicious flavors Watermelon and Sour Apple. Kids won't be able to resist the urge to sip and sketch.

Trevi Essence Water is a true clean-label beverage with a superior flavor that stays true to the fruit. Trevi has zero sugar, zero calories, no preservatives, no artificial ingredients, gluten free, vegan, kosher and diet friendly. Trevi comes in four delicious flavors Mango Orange, Coconut Lime, Peach and Grapefruit.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

