Introducing GNC AMP Girl Scout Lemon Wheybolic™ and GNC Total Lean® shakes and bars nationwide

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has a favorite Girl Scout Cookie flavor and with so many options from which to choose such as coconut caramel, chocolate peanut butter, and mint chocolate, there is no shortage of deliciousness. That's why GNC is continuing to partner with Girl Scouts of the USA® (GSUSA) to provide new flavor innovations including the introduction of a brand new limited time collab, Girl Scout Lemon. Featured in a variety of GNC's best-selling protein-packed products, the flavor is inspired by Girl Scout Lemon Cookies.

GNC Releases New Limited Edition Spring Flavor Inspired by Girl Scout Lemon Cookies (PRNewswire)

"Our Girl Scout inspired products have been embraced by our consumers with many instantly gravitating toward their favorite flavors," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "Finding groundbreaking products that deliver on performance doesn't mean sacrificing flavor. Our Girl Scout product portfolio continues to flourish, and we see our new Lemon flavor as an on-trend extension of the brand momentum surrounding our existing products."

GNC Girl Scout Lemon products are available now in the following product formulations at GNC retail locations and online at GNC.com:

Plus, it's a great time to try the new flavor, which is available for purchase as part of GNC's May buy-one-get-one offer.

"Innovation and resilience are essential to success, but particularly on new wellness journeys. We believe this is core to what we do and a huge part of why we believe in our relationship with GNC," said Brian Crawford, VP of Licensing, Girl Scouts of the USA®. "Introducing Girl Scout Lemon is helping us continue to share our mission with new audiences, in a unique way. GSUSA is proud to work together with GNC to help build a better world."

Girl Scouts is known for fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among its members, a focus that resonates with GNC's journey to innovation, personalization, and customization. Together, these two renowned global brands have established a strong product portfolio at GNC with additional wellness products available in tasty flavors consumers know and love, such as Girl Scout Thin Mints®, Girl Scout Coconut Caramel®, and more. To learn more about GNC and Girl Scouts of the USA® products, please visit https://www.gnc.com/brands/girl-scouts/.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About Girl Scouts of the USA®

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit girlscouts.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC