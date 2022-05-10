FORM Appoints Tech Founders Eric Min and Ed Baker to Board

Eric Min, founder of Zwift, and Ed Baker, formerly of Facebook and Uber, join FORM's Board to guide the next phase of growth for the swimming technology platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORM, the direct-to-consumer fitness technology company behind the FORM Smart Swim Goggles, today announces the appointment of two established tech business leaders to their board.

Ed Baker was formative to household brands as the Head of International Growth at Facebook, VP of Product and Growth for Uber, and founder of his new startup AnyQuestion. Eric Min founded the online fitness game, Zwift, a vibrant community of millions of cyclists and runners from around the world. Both Min and Baker are advisors to leading brands in the connected sports technology space.

FORM's smart swim goggles are the first to deliver performance metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, pace per 100 meters, and calories in real-time through their see-through, augmented-reality display. FORM provides hundreds of workouts to users in real-time, crafted by a team of Olympic athlete coaches and displayed on your goggles as you swim and train. Over 240 million active pool swimmers across the world can enjoy the benefits of the FORM goggles in the pool or open water through GPS open water features. After a swim, FORM goggles sync to the FORM Swim App, where athletes can analyze their metrics and view their progress over time.

"I have a deep passion for sport, having discovered triathlon later in life. With my background in driving growth for some of the world's biggest brands, FORM's value was immediately clear to me," says Baker. "The ability to deliver coaching content in an isolated underwater environment is going to be critical to new levels of swim performance as well as making swimming a more compelling offering to people simply looking to get more fit."

"At Zwift, our mission is to get more people, more active, more often. We use gamification and social connection to engage our community to ride and run as much as possible," says Min. "FORM taps into something similar by engaging swimmers with content that guides their experience, then allows them to connect with other swimmers from all around the world."

"Like any organization, your brand is only as good as the team behind it," offers Dan Eisenhardt, FORM's founder and CEO. "Eric and Ed are giants when it comes to growth and scale through connected technology and the power of community. I am incredibly eager to work with them to deliver on FORM's potential."

FORM Smart Swim Goggles ship globally and are available at formswim.com. The FORM Swim App is available as a free download from the App Store and from Google Play™.

About FORM

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, FORM is the tech-enabled swim platform with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. FORM Smart Swim Goggles give swimmers an immersive swim experience by combining motivating workouts with real-time swim metrics via the innovative in-goggle display. FORM's founder and CEO, Dan Eisenhardt, swam competitively for 14 years before starting his career as a sports technology entrepreneur and sold his previous sports technology company to Intel. At FORM, Dan is joined by a team of industry veterans with decades of combined expertise in sports eyewear design, activity-tracking algorithms, and augmented reality optics.

Learn more at formswim.com

Contact

InGoodTaste Studio on Behalf of FORM Swim

Mark Riedy

E: mark@igtstudio.com

M: +1 415.302.2923

View original content:

SOURCE FORM