Danlaw teams up with PikeTec to deliver TPT software and services to North America

NOVI, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw, Inc. and PikeTec GmbH have joined forces in the North American market, to expand the delivery of TPT, a leading software validation platform for rapidly defining and executing tests, for autonomous driving (AD), connected vehicles, powertrain electrification, and shared mobility. PikeTec's TPT addresses the needs for verification, validation and back-to-back equivalence testing throughout the design, development, and integration of embedded software.

Danlaw, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Danlaw, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Combining Danlaw's deep experience of automotive electronics and connected vehicles with PikeTec's industry-leading TPT software provides automotive OEMs and their tier-one suppliers with an advanced turn-key testing solution that validates a wide range of ADAS/EV features to the latest ISO safety standards. Both companies believe that TPT's intuitive test-case modeling enables developers to bring features to market with greater efficiency, in less time, and more cost effectively than traditional methods.

"Today's AV and EV development requires advanced testing capabilities," says Chris Domin, Business Development Manager at Danlaw. "The combination of PikeTec's TPT platform with Danlaw's industry experience, will provide OEM's and their suppliers with the state-of-the-art testing needed to meet stringent ASIL-D testing requirements."

"We are glad to have found in Danlaw a reliable partner at the same eye level. Danlaw's knowledge of the U.S. market, its development competence and extensive expertise have convinced us. Together, we want to combine our strengths and offer the North American market a comprehensive package for testing autonomous driving and assistance functions." says Dr. Jens Lüdemann, CEO PikeTec GmbH

About Danlaw

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car technology and automotive electronics. We focus our efforts on research and development to create intelligent solutions for an increasingly connected world. Our team is dedicated to revolutionizing mobility by driving innovation and bringing people together.



Over 500 Danlaw engineering professionals have been providing automotive embedded electronics solutions to carmakers and their suppliers for 4 decades. Located in the USA, UK, India, and China, Danlaw specializes in embedded systems development and testing for embedded control units (ECUs), vehicle network communications, infotainment, and telematics. Customers include automotive OEMs, electronics suppliers, fleet, and automotive insurance companies worldwide.

About PikeTec

PikeTec is the expert for testing embedded software and systems. For more than 15 years, PikeTec has been supplying automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers worldwide with their test automation solution TPT and have successfully applied it in engineering projects of their customers.

With TPT, test cases are created manually or automated. The created test cases are managed, executed, evaluated, aggregated and reported in TPT for all test levels and platforms. Its versatility, user-friendliness and a very easy maintainability of large test projects enjoy wide popularity in the automotive industry. TPT is used to test model-based or hand-coded software on the computer, in the cloud or on target ECUs up to the highest safety-critical classification (ISO 26262 ASIL D). It has unique features and is suitable for all embedded products in all industries and domains.

PikeTec Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Danlaw