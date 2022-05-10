Carson Group Adds $800M AUA Karn Couzens & Associates to Growing Partner Network

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karn Couzens & Associates, Inc., a full-service financial planning and wealth management firm with offices in Farmington and Wallingford, Conn. announced today that it is joining Carson Wealth. The 10-person team is led by managing directors and wealth advisors, Robert A. Karn, JD, LLM, CFP® and Jeffrey P. Couzens, CFP® and has $800 million in assets under advisement.

(PRNewsfoto/Carson Group) (PRNewswire)

"There were a lot of reasons why we chose to partner with Carson," explains Robert Karn. "But one of the biggest reasons was the industry-leading technology available to us as Carson Wealth and what that will enable us to do for our clients. These tools will help streamline our clients' digital experience, making it easier for them to visualize their financial plan, access their investments and communicate with our team."

Robert Karn has been helping high-net-worth families and businesses discover and plan for their financial goals for nearly 40 years. Karn began his career in financial services when he and wealth advisor, Jim Couzens opened Karn Couzens & Associates in 1987.

Jeffrey Couzens joined Karn Couzens & Associates, Inc. in 1997, following in his father, Jim's footsteps.

"Our goal has always been to deliver maximum value to our clients and provide them with a 'best-in-class' experience," said Jeffrey Couzens. "Aligning with a trusted partner like Carson will allow us more time to foster true partnerships with our clients and help them live their best lives by developing plans to help them prioritize and achieve their financial goals."

"Bob and Jeffrey have built a tremendous multigenerational family business, dedicated to serving the greater Hartford area," said Ron Carson, founder and CEO of Carson Group. "As part of the Carson Wealth team, they have access to resources to secure their firm's legacy and provide so much more for their clients – comprehensive financial planning, trust services, insurance solutions, tax strategy and a dedicated investment management team."

"Carson's extensive network gives us a succession plan that supports our existing team and reinforces the work we're committed to doing for our clients," added Karn. "We believe we are now even better positioned to look toward the future with renewed confidence."

Karn Couzens & Associates, LLC, will be the 35th Carson Wealth branded office in the U.S.

Carson currently manages $20 billion in assets and serves more than 40,000 families through its advisory network, including 35 Carson Wealth offices. For more information, visit www.carsonwealth.com.

About Carson

Founded in 1983 by Ron Carson and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its three businesses – Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. Carson Group has created an ecosystem dedicated to helping financial advisors unleash the full potential of their firms by providing marketing, compliance, technology, investment strategies, succession planning, M&A support, and coaching. The company currently manages $20 billion in assets and serves more than 40,000 families among its advisor network of 120 partner offices, including 35 Carson Wealth locations. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Carson Partners offers investment advisory service through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

Press Contact:

Megan Belt

531.231.2539

meganbelt@carsongroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carson Group