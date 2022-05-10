Benepass Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 - companies that are tackling issues from climate change and healthcare to the future of work and more.

This year's cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Benepass enables HR leaders to increase employee retention and satisfaction by offering flexible and personalized perks and benefits at scale that employees love. Their fintech platform has been built from the ground up to support a wide range of organizations and benefit programs. With Benepass, companies are seeing employee engagement rates of over 80% with their benefit programs.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benepass, a fintech led benefits company with a platform for People-forward companies, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers". Benepass was started by Jaclyn Chen, Kabir Soorya, and Mark Fischer to help companies deliver an employee-led benefits experience focused on choice to make every employee's experience with benefits meaningful, personalized, and delightful.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Benepass co-founder and CEO Jaclyn Chen will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Benepass will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Benepass to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. Benepass and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are honored to be considered a pioneer by the World Economic Forum, '' said Benepass Co-Founder and CEO, Jaclyn Chen. COVID-19 fundamentally changed today's workforce. Employees are now seeking organizations with positive cultures focused on great benefits, flexibility, and strong work-life balance. Our team has worked to build an easy to use and highly customizable platform that provides people teams at leading organizations with an easy way to implement, administer, and track the modern benefits that their unique workforce is looking for. We act as a partner in delivering benefits that can help your team learn and grow in both their personal and professional lives."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms .

All info on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here: http://wef.ch/techpioneers22 More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Benepass: Benepass enables organizations to increase employee retention and satisfaction by offering flexible and personalized benefits at scale that employees love. Our fintech platform has been built from the ground up to support a wide range of organizations and different benefit program designs. Employees are empowered to use their benefits with access to a digital wallet and virtual & physical Visa card. Using Benepass, companies are seeing employee engagement rates of over 80% with benefit programs. Current customers include Bright Health Group, Wix.com, Jamf, and Talkspace.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org ).

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

