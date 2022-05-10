Authenticx Introduces Eddy Effect Dashboard to Identify and Attack Disruptions in the Customer Journey

Solution enhances platform capabilities to surface customer roadblocks and tackle disruptions in one convenient location

INDIANAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authenticx , the new standard in healthcare for listening to customer voices at scale, today announces the launch of the Eddy Effect Dashboard, a solution powered by machine learning and expert analysis to detect customer experience (CX) disruptions in one centralized location. The Eddy Effect™ , a unique, Authenticx-driven metric, aggregates CX data and uncovers disruptions in the customer journey that lead to customer dissatisfaction and attrition.

One of the most common ways healthcare organizations garner feedback is through surveys. A recent poll of more than 150 patient experience professionals found that 82% of organizations rely on survey programs to track patient experience in healthcare. However, most surveys such as the Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) fail to indicate real-time customer perceptions and behavior. Healthcare organizations must hone in on unsolicited feedback from customers to identify actionable insights to improve the customer experience.

"The three pillars of healthcare - payers, providers and pharma - are rapidly adopting digital transformation to enhance patient care. Unfortunately, the industry has an overreliance on survey data, thus overlooking the authentic customer voices flowing into healthcare organizations every day," said Amy Brown, founder and CEO of Authenticx. "The Eddy Effect Dashboard disrupts the market and challenges how collecting customer feedback has always been done. In listening to what customers have to say via various communication channels such as voice, chat and email, and using data-backed storytelling to diagnose the patient experience, business leaders can make better, more informed decisions to address organizational concerns and improve customer interactions."

One in four healthcare customers find themselves stuck in their customer journey. The Eddy Effect Dashboard allows CX teams to listen to unsolicited patient feedback at scale and includes visibility into the following areas:

Eddy Accuracy : Monitors accuracy of machine learning models alongside expert human analysis in identifying Eddy Effect interactions.

Average Conversation Length : Tracks and monitors the length of conversations impacted by an Eddy compared to conversations that do not contain an Eddy

Estimated Cost : Identifies disruptions inside the customer experience journey by determining the real cost the Eddy Effect is having on business.

Change in Sentiment : Follows changes in sentiment during interactions to identify and target areas of disruption.

Like a car dashboard, in one glance, healthcare organizations can get a pulse on the systems running smoothly or potential warning lights for troubles that may lie ahead. The Eddy Effect dashboard enables organizations to gather metrics to empower teams, provide context on obstacles in the customer journey and share rich insights in a consolidated, big-picture view that empowers teams to tell their own data-backed stories.

To learn more about the Eddy Effect Dashboard and how Authenticx helps healthcare organizations improve the customer journey, visit Authenticx.com .

About Authenticx

Authenticx is the new standard for humanizing conversational intelligence in healthcare by analyzing millions of customer interactions (like voice, chat, or emails) to surface immersive and intelligent insights at scale. Authenticx was founded to aggregate, analyze and activate customer interaction data to surface transformational opportunities in healthcare. Using existing data that's likely being stored and ignored in your organization, Authenticx reveals hidden barriers, motivators, and strategies so healthcare organizations can make confident, data-backed decisions.

