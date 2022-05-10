AceVolt zooming on reducing carbon emission through the next-gen LiFePO4 portable power station

CARSON CITY, Nev., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change has reached an alarming height lately, and it can't be stopped if we can't tackle the staggering rate of carbon emissions leading to greenhouse gas emissions. However, the good thing is that people are now aware of the dangerous impacts of spiked carbon emission levels and voicing carbon neutrality. In that light, the outdoor power supply brand, AceVolt has taken it up as its CSR to reduce carbon emission and achieve carbon neutrality with its Campower through many eco-friendly measures.

In an exclusive interview, the Chief Product Officer of AceVolt Power shared that being a responsible brand, they are looking forward to achieving carbon neutrality as much as possible to reduce carbon emissions. Driven by such ethos, they advocate for green camping measures, adopting non-toxic and green LiFePO4 batteries instead Li-ion batteries. Their AceVolt Campower portable power station has been strategically designed to align with the brand's goal to achieve carbon neutrality.

"It has already been discussed widely how much the heat and energy generated by fossil fuel-based electricity affect the planet. As a green-conscious outdoor power supply brand, we have taken up the goal of achieving carbon neutrality as our Corporate Social Responsibility", stated the founder of AceVolt.

Additionally, AceVolt has adopted the LiFePO4 battery as the main feature for their product line "Campower" to ensure a green camping lifestyle. It's to note here that the traditional portable power stations are mostly backed by Li-ion batteries, which are made up of toxic materials that are hazardous to the environment. But It's not the case with the LiFePO4 battery. The LiFePO4 battery is the latest model of Lithium polymer battery and is made up of non-toxic materials, which makes it an eco-friendly and safer alternative to the conventional Li-ion battery.

The LiFePO4 battery also assures a longer lifetime than the Li-ion battery, which means less landfill waste and less carbon emission.

AceVolt is driven by the goal of reducing carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality to ensure safety for the planet and its inhabitants. The company has taken various measures, including creating modern camping solutions, like the AceVolt Campower portable power stations, portable solar panels, and solar generators. For more information, visit acevolt.com.

