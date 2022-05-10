2024 VOYAGE COLLECTION LAUNCH AMONG THE BEST SINGLE-DAY BOOKING DAYS IN OCEANIA CRUISES' HISTORY

MIAMI, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, reported the opening day for its 2024 Collection of voyages on May 4, 2022, ranks among the best single-day booking periods in the company's history. "The 2024 Collection launch illustrates tremendous and continued strong demand for cruising in addition to highlighting the increased trend in planning travel farther out, both for past guests and new-to-brand guests," stated Howard Sherman, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

On May 4, 2022, Oceania Cruises opened its 2024 Collection of voyages for sale to the general public. More than 350 voyages ranging from 7 to 82 days in length and spanning from October 2023 to December 2024 went on sale.

All of the bookings for 2023 and 2024 are new cash bookings with absolutely no dilution from Future Cruise Credits issued during the pandemic. Oceania Cruises continues to see strong demand from new-to-brand guests who are attracted to the line's unique destination-rich itineraries with one-third of all bookings coming from first-time guests. In addition, one-third of the total transactions included reservations for at least two voyages, and extended travel continues to prove popular with Grand Voyages performing well. The single most in-demand voyage was the 35-day circumnavigation of Australia departing December 21, 2023, where more than 60% of capacity was filled in one day.

Across the board, all destinations saw strong bookings with Asia as the most popular and with the 2023-2024 South America sailings and 2024 Northern Europe itineraries on the 1,238-guest Marina performing exceptionally well. Africa, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand also showed strong demand.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's seven small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,238 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 450 marquee and boutique ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific in addition to the epic 180-day Around the World Voyages. The brand has a second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship on order for delivery in 2025. With headquarters in Miami, Oceania Cruises is owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., a diversified cruise operator of leading global cruise brands which include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising of approximately 24,000 berths.

