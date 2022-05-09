Ziebart Recognizes Exceptional Performance with Annual Dealer Awards

Automotive Appearance and Protection Provider Announces Top Performers of 2021

TROY, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart, the global leader in vehicle appearance and protection services, has just announced the winners of their 2021 Dealer Awards, highlighting the best-of-the-best within its franchise system. Both new and seasoned dealers are assessed in several categories, including sales, management and years of service. Though many factors are considered when determining the winners, the awards are not solely based on dealers' individual accomplishments, but also how each dealer has contributed to Ziebart's growth in various service categories throughout the year.

Ziebart's executive leadership team is honoring this year's award winners for reaching various franchise milestones, surmounting adversities due to COVID-19's effects on business and continually providing outstanding service in the local communities they serve. The annual awards spotlight strong performance and longevity within Ziebart's franchise system, but also highlights the brand's continued growth and diversity of service offerings.

"We are thrilled to honor each and every one of our 2021 Dealer Awards winners," says Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO/President of Ziebart International Corporation. "The passion these individuals have for their work is humbling and inspiring. These high performers are dedicated to serving their communities, their employees and the Ziebart brand. I look forward to many more accomplishments from this remarkable group of leaders."

This year's award-winning dealers and Ziebart staff are as follows:

2021 Dealer of the Year –

2021 New Dealer of the Year –

2021 Store Manager of the Year –

Service Awards – Recognizing a dealer's years of service as a Ziebart owner and operator in their local community.

The 2021 service award recipients are as follows:

50 Years

45 Years

40 Years

35 Years

30 Years

25 Years

20 Years

Backed with more than 60 years of experience in automotive aftermarket franchising, Ziebart is actively seeking qualified franchise prospects to join its growing global network. To learn more about Ziebart or for information on how to start your own Ziebart franchise, please visit www.ownaziebart.com.

ABOUT ZIEBART :

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1300 service centers, in 35 countries. As an established automotive enthusiast brand, Ziebart has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 500 Franchisor, a Top 200 Global Franchise, #1 in its category, and one of 2021's Hottest Franchises. In addition, Ziebart's corporate headquarters was recently named one of the Top Workplaces by Detroit Free Press.

After over 60 years in business, Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com.

