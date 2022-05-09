WOW! Doubles Its Greenfield Expansion Plans for Homes Passed to 400,000 by 2027

The company now plans to invest a total of $400 million in Greenfield expansions

Addition of Greenville County, South Carolina as next Greenfield market brings nearly 30,000 more homes passed

WOW! increases expectations for Central Florida expansion from 100,000 to 150,000

The additional 400,000 homes passed will increase WOW!'s total passings by 21 percent

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it will double its Greenfield expansion plans to 400,000 homes passed by 2027, a 21 percent increase in the company's total homes passed, and will increase its Greenfield investment to a total of $400 million. The increase reflects the plan to add nearly 30,000 homes passed in Greenville County, South Carolina, newly identified opportunities for growth in Central Florida, and future markets.

(PRNewsfoto/WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone) (PRNewswire)

WOW! brings its reliable, state-of-the-art all-IP fiber network to residents and businesses in Greenville County, South Carolina, the third new service area the company has announced this year as it enters new markets to meet the rising demand for fast and reliable broadband.

WOW! plans to invest more than $30M in Greenville County and reach more than 28,000 homes passed in the communities of Five Forks, Fountain Inn, Mauldin, Piedmont and Simpsonville. Combined with recently announced expansion plans in Seminole County and Orange County , Florida, WOW! expects to reach nearly 180,000 new homes passed, exceeding the company's earlier projection of 100,000. These expansions are part of the company's continued initiative to build new markets non-adjacent to its existing network and deliver its advanced fiber technology and award winning customer service to homes and businesses across its growing footprint.

"We're excited about the momentum we've built in executing our Greenfield plan, leading to our decision to double our investment," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "In addition to adding new communities, like those in Greenville County, we continue to identify and expand opportunities in our previously announced markets in Central Florida where we now expect to bring our blazing fast, multi-Gig fiber network to 50,000 more homes."

Customers in Greenville County will have access to WOW!'s innovative technology and product suite that provides the best in choice, reliability, speed and value. Customers can stay connected with multi-Gig HSD service, WOW!'s fastest broadband speed available, home and business WiFi solutions to support streaming, remote work and small business needs as well as WOW! tv+, its premier IP-based video service.

"We are committed to delighting customers in Upstate South Carolina and Central Florida with our fast, reliable network and choice of exceptional products fitting all budgets," said Don Schena, chief customer experience officer at WOW!. "We pride ourselves in offering the highest quality services and care to our communities. As such, we're eager to reach new homes and businesses in Greenville County."

WOW! continues to pursue expansion opportunities across the country and expects to announce additional markets later this year. For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.