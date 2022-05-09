Deals
The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce it has filed its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Additional information concerning Real's unaudited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 can be found on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 562% to $62 million from $9.3 million in Q1 2021.

  • Gross profit grew 374% year over year to $5.9 million in Q1 2022.

  • Net operating loss was $4.3 million, compared to $3.7 million in Q1 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.9 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million in Q1 2021.

  • Losses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 7% in Q1 2022 compared to 41% in Q1 2021.

  • Cash flow from operations increased by 2,269% to $12 million compared to $0.5 million in Q1 2021.
  • As of March 31, 2022, Real had $37.5 million in cash and investments compared to $37.9 million at March 31, 2021. The Company repurchased $4.5 million of common shares pursuant to its normal course issuer bid in Q1 2022.

"During the first quarter of 2022, increases in agent count and revenue per agent, continued to fuel our rapid growth," said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, in support of our commitment to improve the homebuying experience, we acquired Expetitle, Inc., which has been rebranded as Real Title, as we seek to add ancillary services. We are also developing consumer facing technology. These measures help us to better serve our clients and agents, add new sources of revenue and grow our total addressable market as we increase our reach into the online real estate industry."

Operational Highlights

  • Surpassed 4,500 agents in March 2022, a 140% increase since March 2021.

  • The value of completed real estate transactions grew 544% to $2.4 billion, compared to $374 million in Q1 2021.

  • Revenue per agent grew 176% to $13.6 thousand in Q1 2022 compared to $4.9 thousand in Q1 2021.
  • Transactions per agent grew to 1.38 compared to 0.7 in Q1 2021.
  • Completed transactions grew 369% to 6,291 compared to 1,340 in Q1 2021.
  • Announced the acquisition of Expetitle, Inc.
  • Expanded operations into Ontario, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Maine.

  • As of March 31, 2022, Real offered real estate brokerage services in 43 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Alberta, Canada and Ontario, Canada.

  • As of March 31, 2022, Real's efficiency ratio (Full Time Employees : Agents) was 1:55, with a long term target of 1:75Real views this as a competitive advantage as the industry standard is a ratio of approximately 1:25.

The Company will discuss the results on a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Details of the conference call are listed below:

Date:

Monday, May 9, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. EST*



Dial-in
Number:

North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062


International: 973-528-0011

Access
Code:

816340

Webcast

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/45233



Replay
Number:

North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010


International: 919-882-2331

Passcode:

45233

Webcast
Replay

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/45233




*Participants are encouraged to dial in 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference call.

About Real
Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada . Real is building the future, together with more than 4,500 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:
The Real Brokerage Inc.
Elisabeth Warrick
elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

Caroline Glennon
thunder11@therealbrokerage.com
201-564-4221

Investors, for more information, please contact:
Jason Lee
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
investors@therealbrokerage.com
908-280-2515

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes reference to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included this non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real's financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measure may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following table reconciles the non-IFRS measure to the most comparable IFRS measure for the three ended March 31, 2022.  This measure does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS, and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real's growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real's business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the NASDAQ has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The Real Brokerage Inc

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(unaudited)











March 31,
2022

 December 31,
2021

Assets






Cash




28,941

29,082

Restricted cash



47

47

Investment securities available for sale at fair value

8,475

8,811

Trade receivables



351

254

Other receivables



87

23

Prepaid expenses and deposits


1,448

448

Current assets



39,349

38,665

Intangible assets



482

451

Goodwill




12,527

602

Property and equipment



532

170

Right-of-use assets



88

109

Non-current assets



13,629

1,332

Total assets




52,978

39,997

Liabilities






Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


8,053

6,604

Other payables



16,686

3,351

Lease liabilities



84

91

Current liabilities



24,823

10,046

Lease liabilities



24

40

Accrued stock-based compensation


3,838

2,268

Warrants outstanding



386

639

Non-current liabilities



4,248

2,947

Total liabilities



29,071

12,993

Equity (Deficit)





Share premium



63,704

63,397

Stock-based compensation reserve


11,858

6,725

Deficit




(34,440)

(30,127)

Other Reserves



(420)

(347)

Treasury Stock, at cost



(16,879)

(12,644)

Equity (Deficit) attributable to Owners

23,823

27,004

Non-controlling interests



84

-

Total liabilities and equity


52,978

39,997

The Real Brokerage Inc

Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)








 Three months ended March 31,


2022

2021

Revenue

61,649

9,309

Cost of sales

55,787

8,072

Gross profit

5,862

1,237

General & Administrative expenses

5,374

2,305

Marketing expenses

3,716

650

Research and development expenses

1,039

1,995

Operating loss

(4,267)

(3,713)

Other income

(179)

-

Finance costs

164

65

Net Loss

(4,252)

(3,778)

Non-controlling interest

(61)

-

Net Loss Attributable to Owners of the Parent

(4,313)

(3,778)

Unrealized losses on available for sale investment portfolio

277

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(204)

45

Compreshensive Loss

(4,386)

(3,823)

Loss per Share



Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.03)

(0.04)

The Real Brokerage Inc

Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to AdjustedEBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands)








 Three months ended March 31,


2022

2021

Net Income (loss)

(4,386)

(3,823)

Non operating expenses



Interest

502

110

Depreciation

3

42

Stock-based compensation

1,785

2,748

Extraodinary expenses

126

-

Adjusted EBITDA

(1,970)

(923)

The Real Brokerage Inc

Non-GAAP Net Income (loss) to AdjustedEBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands)














 Three months ended March 31,







2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities



Loss for the period


(4,386)

(3,823)

Adjustments for:




– Depreciation


3

41

– Equity-settled share-based payment transactions

937

2,748

– Unrealed gain and loss on short term investments

277

-

– Gain on short term investments

(73)

-

– Finance costs (income), net

109

110




(3,133)

(924)

Changes in:




– Trade receivables


(97)

(610)

– Other receivables


(64)

197

– Prepaid expenses and deposits

(1,000)

(74)

– Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,449

1,807

– Stock Compensation Payable (RSU)

1,570

107

– Other payables


13,335

6

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

12,060

509

Cash flows from investing activity



Purchase of property and equipment

(376)

(14)

Acquisition of subsidiaries consolidated for the first time (a)*

(7,445)

(1,165)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activity

(7,821)

(1,179)

Cash flows from financing activities



Purchases of Common Shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan

(4,512)

-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

23

-

Payment of lease liabilities

(23)

(20)

Net cash provided by financing activities

(4,512)

(20)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(273)

(690)

Cash, beginning of period

29,082

21,226

Fluctuations in foreign currency

132

(9)

Cash, end of period


28,941

20,527

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-real-brokerage-inc-announces-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-301542512.html

SOURCE The Real Brokerage Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.