Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Hires New Vice President of Business Development - Ports & Logistics

NEWPORT, R.I., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today the hiring of Brent Mahana as Vice President of Business Development – Ports & Logistics.

Mr. Mahana will bring over 30 years of experience in Marine Transportation, Stevedoring, Port & Terminal Management and related logistics activities, and will be focused on expanding opportunities in Pangaea's growing Ports and Logistics services business.

Mark Filanowski commented, "Brent will further enhance Pangaea's profile in providing logistics solutions to clients within the dry bulk, break bulk and project cargo markets through Pangaea's existing fleet of ships and port operations. Continuing with the "Door-to-Door" vision of Pangaea's founder, Ed Coll, Brent will immediately add another layer of value for us and our clients by expanding our footprint in port and logistics activities."

His previous experience includes Director of Business Development at Metro Ports and Director of Business Development at Cooper Consolidated, as well as various positions at Grillot Land & Marine, Ohio River Barge Company and Dixie Offshore.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

