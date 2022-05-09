Ontellus Names Vince Cole as Chief Executive Officer

Leader with track record of driving growth to head one of nation's largest records retrieval companies in its next phase of development

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontellus, one of the nation's largest records retrieval and claims intelligence companies, announced today that it has named Vince Cole as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Ontellus is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm based in New York and London with $8.7 billion in assets under management that invests in businesses globally across financial services and technology, and The Capstreet Group ("Capstreet"), a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Ontellus (PRNewswire)

Mr. Cole brings a long track record of driving profitable revenue growth at multiple companies in the financial services and technology sectors. For the last five years, he served as CEO of Charles Taylor US, a leading provider of claims solutions to the United States and global insurance markets. During Mr. Cole's tenure, Charles Taylor experienced strong growth, including an eight times increase in revenues in its US business, expansion of its capabilities, and the addition of new clients every year capped by a record number of new clients added in 2021.

"Vince is a proven leader with the requisite experience to carry on Ontellus' track record of combining service and technology to deliver solutions for its clients," said Jeff Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of Aquiline Capital Partners. "We are excited to partner with him, along with the other talented members of the management team, to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds and the increasing need for compliant, reliable and efficient record retrieval."

"We believe that Vince's background in insurance and healthcare makes him well-qualified to lead the continued expansion of the platform and guide Ontellus through its next phase of growth," said Neil Kallmeyer, Managing Partner at Capstreet.

"More than ever, customers are looking for integrated tools that can simplify the claims management process, and Ontellus is well positioned to meet that demand and contribute to growing the segment," said Vince Cole. "I am excited for the opportunity to lead Ontellus, and leverage Aquiline's and Capstreet's strong networks to continue delivering exceptional, client-centric service."

Prior to Charles Taylor, Mr. Cole was CEO, Americas, and Global Chief Strategy Officer at Crawford & Company, a publicly traded claims management solutions business. Before joining Crawford & Company, Mr. Cole held executive positions at Activa Medical and Genworth Financial. He also spent 10 years at General Electric, serving in senior leadership roles in GE Financial, GE Plastics and GE Capital. Mr. Cole holds a B.S. in Engineering from Montana State University, Bozeman, MT.

About Ontellus

Ontellus empowers insurance carriers, self-insured corporations and law firms to reduce costs, make informed decisions and accelerate claims resolution. As one of the nation's largest, privately held data retrieval and claims intelligence providers, Ontellus leverages decades of experience and cutting-edge technology to deliver impactful products and client-centric services with industry-leading turnaround times. For more information, visit www.ontellus.com.

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm had $8.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com.

About The Capstreet Group

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue FrameworkTM to accelerate growth and profitability, and creating long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.

