Nova Scotia-Based SaaS Company LifeRaft Names Jonathan Graff as President and Chief Executive Officer; John Gallinaugh, Co-Founder and Former CEO to Serve as Board Director and Advisor

HALIFAX, NS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - LifeRaft, a Software as a Service threat intelligence technology provider, announced today that the board of directors has appointed Jonathan Graff as the company's new president and chief executive officer. An experienced technology business leader and venture capital investor, Graff will succeed John Gallinaugh and lead the company into its next stage of growth.

Graff, prior to LifeRaft, was a Venture Partner with Celtic House Venture Partners, and invested in early stage Canadian B2B SaaS companies. Jonathan was the President of Kaboose Inc. (TSX: KAB, sold to Disney), and led the start-up digital media company's operations to over 500 employees. He has sat on numerous private, public, and not-for-profit company boards, and has been a mentor and start-up company advisor at MaRS Discovery District, The Next 36, and the New Venture Program at the Ivey Business School.

"LifeRaft has achieved major milestones this past year," says outgoing CEO, John Gallinaugh, "and the company is poised well to leverage executive talent like Jonathan to accelerate its growth."

"I'm honoured to have the opportunity to lead LifeRaft through its next phase of growth as the company addresses the growing global demand for data intelligence to manage an unprecedented threat landscape for corporations," says Graff, "kudos to John Gallinaugh and the LifeRaft team for their vision and leadership in helping protect many of the largest global brands and companies".

Graff holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School, a BA in Political Science from the University of Western Ontario, as well as an ICD.D designation for corporate governance.

About LifeRaft

LifeRaft provides a threat intelligence and investigations platform to security teams in the corporate sector, including the Fortune 500. The Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, Navigator, combines automation, data visualization, and validation tools to bolster intelligence capabilities. Our technology provides businesses with the capacity to make safer, more intel-driven decisions. LifeRaft is based out of Halifax, Nova Scotia and supports clients around the world.

