Meritor Launches Power Control and Accessory System (PCAS) for Zero Emissions Commercial Vehicles

TROY, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced the production launch of its Power Control and Accessory System (PCAS) for zero emissions commercial vehicles.

Now in its fourth generation, the PCAS has more than ten years of development and testing and over 1.7 million real world test miles on approximately 200 trucks. The system provides intelligent electrification providing power where needed and control over sub-systems and accessories. For ease of integration, it is installed where a conventional engine would typically be located.

"The PCAS is a comprehensive solution that allows customization of performance with proven technology," said Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president, Electrification, Industrial and North America Aftermarket for Meritor. "We are proud that the PCAS is now in production and available for the market."

The entire electric drivetrain can be tuned through the PCAS to balance performance, efficiency and range. Designed for flexibility to meet the application requirements of commercial vehicles, the PCAS enables:

On-demand electric accessories performance management

Thermal management

Performance optimization through single pedal driving

Torque path management

Charging management during sleep mode

Meritor will showcase the PCAS in booth No. 2135 at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo May 9-12 in Long Beach, California.

