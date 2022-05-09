Lightpath Announces Major Network Milestones of Reaching 20,000 Route Miles, 13,500 Service Locations, and 2,000 Wireless Towers

Aggressive Network Expansions Being Fueled by Customer Demand for Customized, All-Fiber Connectivity to Critical Digital Destinations

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced its fiber footprint has reached the significant milestones of 20,000 route miles, 13,500 service locations, and 2,000 wireless towers across its network.

Square logo (PRNewsfoto/Lightpath / Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The milestones result from rapid expansion efforts, which started immediately after Altice USA and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) joined forces to spin out Lightpath as an independently operating company and also installed a new leadership team with a vision for growth.

"Over the past 16 months, Lightpath has evolved into a rapidly growing fiber operator, adding thousands of route miles of network, adding thousands of new service locations, more than doubling the number of wireless towers we serve, and even adding several new markets including Greater Boston. At the same time, Lightpath has invested millions of dollars in the latest Ciena and Cisco technologies to offer customers the latest connectivity services, with the best reliability, and with bandwidth options up to 800 Gbps," explained Chris Morley, CEO of Lightpath.

With over 30 years in the fiber infrastructure industry, Lightpath has the densest network among competitive fiber operators in the New York Metro region and is rapidly increasing the scale of its network in Massachusetts. Lightpath has also invested in its people, more than doubling the size of its sales and customer service teams since early 2021. Fortune 100 enterprises, wireless operators, hyperscalers, carriers, healthcare organizations, financial services, governments, educators, and thousands of more customers – all trust Lightpath for connectivity to their critical digital destinations.

Lightpath milestones over the past 16 months include:

Follow Lightpath on LinkedIn and Twitter. For more information, visit www.lightpathfiber.com.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

Learn how Lightpath can connect you to your digital destinations: www.lightpathfiber.com

For media inquiries:

JSA for Lightpath

1-866-695-3629 ext. 13

jsa_lightpath@jsa.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lightpath