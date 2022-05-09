Leading Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Gold Solution Provider DSI Acquires SilverHawk Solutions to Better Serve Autodesk Fusion 360 Users in the USA and Canada

DSI expands its sales, training, post-processor, and technical support capabilities for Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor CAM, and Autodesk HSMWorks by completing acquisition of Silverhawk Solutions.

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Bradenton, Florida based Silverhawk Solutions . This transaction marks further expansion by DSI into sales and services for Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor CAM, and Autodesk HSMWorks software products. Silverhawk Solutions joins DSI USA and DSI Manufacturing ULC in Ontario as the preeminent sales and service provider for Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Solutions in the United States and Canada as well as DSI's own utilities and products built on the Autodesk platform.

"Steve and his team at Silverhawk have done an excellent job servicing the needs of their customers for years," said Jon Caliguri, President of DSI. "Continuing to build our dedicated sales and service teams to match the explosive growth of Autodesk Fusion 360 in the USA and Canada is a key element of DSI's overall business strategy."

"The success of our customers is our primary concern, and I can confidently say no one is in a better position to deliver than the team at DSI," says Steve Harrison, President of Silverhawk Solutions. "I have known DSI for many years, and we have worked closely together in the past. I have every confidence that our customers are in the most capable hands with DSI."

About DSI - dsi-mfg.com

DSI is a globally recognized technology leader providing value-added services for Autodesk Advanced Manufacturing Solutions. Established in 1992, DSI supports innovators big and small with forward-looking training, technical support, post-processor development, and software automation services in the United States and Canada. As an Autodesk Gold Partner, DSI sells and supports industry-leading software such as Fusion 360, PowerMill, Moldflow, and more.

About Silverhawk Solutions - silverhawk.us

Founded in 2010, Silverhawk Solutions is a manufacturing consultancy company with a focus on the CNC manufacturing industry. Our passion is to help machine shops implement the latest innovations to maximize their productivity. Silverhawk Solutions is a provider of contract CNC programming, end-user training, and custom post-processor development for Autodesk Fusion 360, Autodesk Inventor CAM, and Autodesk HSMWorks software.

Media Contact:

Email: marketing@dsi-mfg.com

Phone: 833.374.4364

Autodesk, the Autodesk logo, Fusion 360, HSMWorks, Inventor CAM, Moldflow, and PowerMill are registered trademarks or trademarks of Autodesk, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.

