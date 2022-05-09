InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Work Chair for Remote Locations (CCT-4469)

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a comfortable way to sit and move while using a laptop or performing various work tasks while in a remote location," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the WERK - A - WAY. My design would increase efficiency and it would ensure that work supplies are accessible when needed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved chair for working in remote locations. In doing so, it would facilitate performing work and computing tasks. It also increases mobility, comfort and convenience and it enhances storage capabilities. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for students, various members of the work force, medical facilities, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4469, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp