Genie Energy Announces First Quarter Results

Record Gross Profit of $45.5 million and Gross Margin of 46.2%

Record Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders of $17.5 million, diluted EPS of $0.67 and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $25.7 million

NEWARK, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"Genie had an amazing start to the year with record quarterly results across numerous key profitability metrics," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Genie Retail Energy, or GRE, our U.S. retail business, was the main driver behind this outstanding quarter, generating over $30 million in Adjusted EBITDA. Overall, the first quarter's results underscored the flexibility of our business model, and our ability to leverage our market expertise and execution capabilities to generate strong performance, including robust cash flows, and significant value for Genie Energy shareholders."

First Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 1Q21 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue decreased 8.3% to $98.5 million ;

Gross profit increased 259.9% to $45.5 million , and gross margin increased to 46.2% from 11.8%;

Income (loss) from operations increased to $24.4 million from ($5.5) million ; operating margin increased to 24.8% from (5.1%);

Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased to $25.7 million from ($4.4) million ;

GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $30.2 million and $30.5 million , compared to $1.2 million and $1.5 million , respectively;

Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $17.5 million , and diluted income per share (EPS) increased to $0.67 , compared to a net loss of ($2.4) million and diluted loss per share of ($0.09) ;

Declared a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders.

Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 3/31/22*

(in $M except for EPS) 1Q22 1Q21 Change

Total Revenue $98.5 $107.5 -8.3%

Genie Retail - US (GRE) $83.9 $90.7 -7.5%

Electricity $59.4 $73.4 -19.1%

Natural Gas $24.5 $17.3 41.8%

Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $12.6 $14.3 -12.1%

Electricity $12.4 $14.2 -12.8%

Other $0.2 $0.1 80.1%

Genie Renewables $2.0 $2.5 -17.9%

Gross Margin 46.2% 11.8% 3445bps

Genie Retail - US (GRE) 55.5% 16.5% 3903bps

Genie Retail - International (GREI) -12.4% -23.9% 1150bps

Genie Renewables 25.7% 44.9% -1924bps

Income (Loss) from Operations $24.4 ($5.5) nm

Operating Margin 24.8% -5.1% 2988bps

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued Operations $0.0 ($1.1) nm

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders $17.5 ($2.4) nm

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.67 ($0.09) nm

Adjusted EBITDA1 $25.7 ($4.4) nm

Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities $18.3 ($10.0) nm

Select Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (quarters ended on March 31)**

Units in 1000s 1Q22 1Q21 Change

Retail Performance Metrics:







Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) 298 400 -25.4%

Genie Retail - US (GRE) 260 347 -25.1%

Electricity 182 291 -37.3%

Natural Gas 78 56 38.7%

Genie Retail - International (GREI) 38 53 -27.6%

Electricity 38 53 -27.6%

Natural Gas 0 0 nm

Meters in 1000s units 347 447 -22.3%

Genie Retail - US (GRE) 286 373 -23.3%

Electricity 209 308 -32.0%

Natural Gas 78 65 20.0%

Genie Retail - International (GREI) 61 74 -17.4%

Electricity 61 74 -17.4%

Natural Gas 0 0 nm

GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters







Gross Sales 44 62 -29.0%

Churn*** 4.5% 4.9% -400bps

** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Highlights

GRE

GRE delivered record levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. The strong performance was driven, in part, by the decision to allow certain less profitable meters to attrite in advance of the winter volatility and optimize the forward book accordingly. Electric per meter consumption declined moderately versus the year ago quarter but remained solidly above pre-COVID levels.

Sequentially, meters increased by 1k to 286k and RCEs were flat at 260k as of March 31, 2022. Average monthly churn decreased to 4.5% from 4.9% in the year ago quarter and 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 (excluding the impact of expired aggregation deals).

GREI

Volatility in energy prices resulted in mark-to-market losses for GREI, in contrast to the gains recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021. During the first quarter, GREI moderated customer acquisition activity to focus on gross profit and margin expansion. Exclusive of the impact of mark-to-market valuations, GREI generated an operating profit.

Genie Renewables

Genie Renewables' revenue was impacted by seasonality and projects that were in process but not completed. In addition to working through its existing signed contracts, the solar business signed three new deals during the quarter that will positively impact results going forward.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

On March 31, 2022, Genie Energy reported $220.2 million in total assets, including $95.3 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $93.9 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $96.0 million. Non-current liabilities were $2.9 million.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $18.3 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $10.0 million a year ago.

Commentary on Balance of 2022

"The second quarter is typically a period of seasonally lower consumption in the U.S.," said Stein. "However, we expect to again deliver relatively strong results across our retail businesses as we continue to focus on customer portfolio management and margin preservation until we return to a less volatile commodity price environment. Once market conditions normalize, our strong cash flows, cash position and debt-free balance sheet leaves us well-positioned to invest in growth opportunities. For Genie Renewables, we expect our solar business to continue to close pipeline deals and make installations under current contracts. Overall, we remain confident that Genie Renewables will continue to expand, and we expect it to report $15-20 million in revenue for 2022.

"Finally, in addition to continuing to pay our quarterly dividend, we recently initiated the process to redeem $2 million of our preferred stock during the second quarter," concluded Stein.

Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters) Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 1Q22 Total Revenue $107.5 $76.4 $95.1 $84.7 $98.5 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $90.7 $67.0 $86.3 $67.9 $83.9 Electricity $73.4 $61.9 $82.8 $54.9 $59.4 Natural Gas $17.3 $5.1 $3.5 $12.9 $24.5 Genie Retail - International (GREI)** $14.3 $7.1 $7.5 $15.5 $12.6 Electricity $14.2 $6.8 $7.1 $15.2 $12.4 Other $0.1 $0.3 $0.4 $0.3 $0.2 Genie Renewables $2.5 $2.3 $1.3 $1.3 $2.0 Gross Margin 11.8% 27.8% 43.5% 34.9% 46.2% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 16.5% 27.4% 39.6% 34.5% 55.5% Genie Retail - International (GREI) -23.9% 27.9% 91.0% 37.8% -12.4% Genie Renewables 44.9% 39.4% 34.0% 21.5% 25.7% Income (loss) from Operations ($5.5) $4.5 $23.3 $10.7 $24.4 Operating Margin -5.1% 5.9% 24.5% 12.7% 24.8% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued Operations ($1.1) ($3.2) ($16.4) $26.3 --- Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common Stockholders ($2.4) $5.0 ($2.7) $29.2 $17.5 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ($0.09) $0.19 ($0.11) $1.12 $0.67 Adjusted EBITDA ($4.4) $5.5 $24.2 $12.5 $25.7 Retail Performance Metrics:









Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s 400 384 383 301 298 Genie Retail - US (GRE) 347 330 336 260 260 Electricity 291 272 276 189 182 Natural Gas 56 58 60 71 78 Genie Retail - International (GREI) 53 55 46 40 38 Electricity 53 55 46 40 38 Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0 Meters in 1000s units 447 434 428 352 347 Genie Retail - US (GRE) 373 361 361 285 286 Electricity 308 292 289 210 209 Natural Gas 65 69 72 75 78 Genie Retail - International (GREI) 74 74 67 67 61 Electricity 74 74 67 67 61 Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 0 GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters









Dividend on Genie Energy Common Stock

Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A and Class B common stock with a record date of May 20, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about May 31, 2022. The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for income tax purposes.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Genie Energy will issue an earnings release over a wire service and post it in the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website (https://genie.com/investors/investor-relations/) at 7:30 AM Eastern. The release also will be filed in a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC.

At 8:30 AM Eastern, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0523 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 423761.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 45250. The replay will remain available through May 19, 2022. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in selected markets in Europe. Genie Renewables comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercial energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)







March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)







Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 88,185



$ 95,492

Restricted cash—short-term

6,496





6,657

Marketable equity securities

657





1,336

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,781 and $6,365 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

48,790





52,357

Inventory

18,865





17,720

Prepaid expenses

6,638





4,994

Other current assets

17,393





21,789

Total current assets

187,024





200,345

Property and equipment, net

350





297

Goodwill

11,709





11,755

Other intangibles, net

3,529





3,648

Deferred income tax assets, net

5,204





4,259

Other assets

12,369





9,161

Total assets $ 220,185



$ 229,465

Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities:













Trade accounts payable

21,460





33,554

Accrued expenses

42,272





39,523

Income taxes payable

16,352





9,792

Due to IDT Corporation, net

141





532

Other current liabilities

1,848





2,125

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

8,934





30,766

Total current liabilities

91,007





116,292

Other liabilities

2,886





2,384

Total liabilities

93,893





118,676

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:













Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

19,743





19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 26,642 and 26,620 shares issued and 24,625 and 24,615 shares outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

266





266

Additional paid-in capital

144,089





143,249

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,017 and 2,005 shares of Class B common stock at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(14,105)





(14,034)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

3,499





3,160

Accumulated deficit

(13,530)





(29,115)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity

139,978





123,285

Noncontrolling interests

(13,686)





(12,496)

Total equity

126,292





110,789

Total liabilities and equity $ 220,185



$ 229,465



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022



2021



(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:









Electricity $ 71,784



$ 87,613

Natural gas

24,504





17,280

Other

2,241





2,597

Total revenues

98,529





107,490

Cost of revenues

52,987





94,836

Gross profit

45,542





12,654

Operating expenses and losses:













Selling, general and administrative (i)

21,109





18,119

Income (loss) from operations

24,433





(5,465)

Interest income

17





84

Interest expense

(50)





(182)

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments

(652)





4,107

Other (loss) income, net

(498)





407

Income (loss) before income taxes

23,250





(1,049)

Provision for income taxes

(6,514)





(535)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

16,736





(1,584)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

—





(1,110)

Net income (loss)

16,736





(2,694)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,153)





(708)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.

17,889





(1,986)

Dividends on preferred stock

(370)





(370)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 17,519



$ (2,356)

















Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 17,519



$ (1,246)

Loss from discontinued operations

—





(1,110)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 17,519





(2,356)

















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:













Basic:













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.68



$ (0.05)

Loss from discontinued operations

—





(0.04)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.68



$ (0.09)

Diluted













Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.67



$ (0.05)

Loss from discontinued operations

—





(0.04)

Net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $ 0.67



$ (0.09)

















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings (loss) per share:













Basic

25,764





26,004

Diluted

26,128





26,004

















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.075



$ —

(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 840



$ 589



GENIE ENERGY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,





2022



2021





(in thousands)

Operating activities











Net income (loss)

$ 16,736



$ (2,694)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





(1,110)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



16,736





(1,584)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



284





380

Deferred income taxes



(87)





228

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



398





430

Unrealized loss (gain) marketable equity securities and investment



652





(4,107)

Stock-based compensation



840





589

Equity in the net income in equity method investees



(125)





(110)

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



3,169





(5,201)

Inventory



(1,145)





(2,090)

Prepaid expenses



(1,644)





(1,451)

Other current assets and other assets



2,746





390

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(9,653)





7,618

Due to IDT Corporation



(391)





(68)

Income taxes payable



6,560





(768)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations



18,340





(5,744)

Net cash used in discontinued operations



—





(4,209)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



18,340





(9,953)

Investing activities















Capital expenditures



(59)





(20)

Investment in notes receivables with related party



(1,388)





—

Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investment



(200)





(1,000)

Repayment of notes receivable



19





13

Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations



(1,628)





(1,007)

Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations



(21,832)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(23,460)





(1,007)

Financing activities















Dividends paid



(2,304)





(370)

Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees



(71)





—

Net cash used in by financing activities



(2,375)





(370)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



27





(69)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, including cash balances classified as held for sale



(7,468)





(11,399)

Less: Cash balances classified as held for sale



—





(587)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(7,468)





(11,986)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of period



102,149





43,184

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of the period



94,681





31,198

Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period



—





`1,156

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of period

$ 94,681



$ 30,042



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the First Quarter 2022

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDA

Q121 Q221 Q321 Q421 1Q22

2020 2021 Income (loss) from Operations ($5.5) $4.5 $23.3 $10.7 $24.4

$21.9 $33.1 Add back















Depreciation and Amortization $0.4 $0.3 $0.3 $0.3 $0.3

$3.0 $1.3 Non-Cash Compensation $0.6 $0.6 $0.5 $1.3 $0.8

$1.1 $2.9 Impairment $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0

$1.4 $0.0 Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 $0.2 $0.1

$0.1 $0.4 Adjusted EBITDA ($4.4) $5.5 $24.2 $12.5 $25.7

$27.4 $37.7

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE (in millions) Q122 Income (loss) from Operations $30.2 Add back

Depreciation and Amortization $0.1 Stock-based Compensation $0.2 Impairment $0.0 Equity in the income of equity method investee $0.0 Adjusted EBITDA $30.5

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.