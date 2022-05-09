Four Vonage Channel Program Executives Named on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named four Vonage channel program executives to its Women of the Channel list for 2022.

These Vonage channel team members are all named on CRN's esteemed list, which honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel:

Marcela Cagle Gonzalez , Partner Experience Director

Christina Baio , Senior Channel Program Manager

Gabrielle Fletcher , Channel Program Manager

Natalie Caleca , Channel Success Coordinator

"I am delighted that four members of our talented team have been recognized on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "Marcela, Christina, Gabrielle and Natalie are all so collaborative, hardworking and committed to enabling our partners to better serve customers and exceed their expectations every day. They have been instrumental to Vonage's success in solution execution for our partners and I am so fortunate to work with each of them."

Vonage's channel team has successfully driven expansion, execution and enablement for the Vonage partner community, and played a key role in the launch of the company's redesigned Channel Partner Program and new Partner Experience Portal in 2021. These enhanced capabilities are driving the continued success of channel partners across the globe, providing a better path to growth and richer benefits to its growing partner community by empowering them to create successful customer outcomes, accelerate their business growth and expand their revenue potential.

Those named on CRN's annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day. By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

