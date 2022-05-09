CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Credit Suisse Group Ag Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 28, 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Credit Suisse Group Ag ("Credit Suisse Group Ag") (NYSE: CS) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 19, 2021 and March 25, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Credit Suisse Group Ag, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form-2?prid=26908&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Credit Suisse Group Ag includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Credit Suisse had deficient disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) Credit Suisse's practice of lending money to Russian oligarchs subject to U.S. and international sanctions created a significant risk of violating rules pertaining to those sanctions and future sanctions; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement actions; (iv) the Securitization Deal, in which Credit Suisse sold off $80 million worth of risk related to a $2 billion portfolio of loans backed by assets owned by certain of the bank's ultra-high net worth clients, concerned loans that Credit Suisse made to Russian oligarchs previously sanctioned by the U.S.; (v) the purpose of the Securitization Deal was to offload the risks associated with these loans and mitigate the impact on Credit Suisse of sanctions likely to be implemented by Western nations in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine; (vi) Credit Suisse's request that non-participating investors destroy documents related to the Securitization Deal was intended to conceal the Company's noncompliance with U.S. and international sanctions in its lending practices; (vii) the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to enhanced regulatory scrutiny and significant reputational harm; and (viii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 28, 2022

Aggrieved Credit Suisse Group Ag investors only have until June 28, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

