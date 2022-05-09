BLUES ROCK STAR JOE BONAMASSA RAISES OVER $560,000 TO DATE FOLLOWING THIRD ANNUAL STREAM-A-THON EVENT FOR MUSICIANS IN NEED

MORE THAN 25 ARTISTS SHOWCASED THEIR MUSIC IN SUPPORT OF FELLOW ARTISTS INCLUDING INDUSTRY LEGENDS AND RISING STARS INCLUDING PETER FRAMPTON, GEORGE THOROGOOD, DION, BILL PAYNE, ERIC GALES, JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, LARRY MCCRAY AND MORE

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation's 3rd annual Stream-A-Thon, hosted by Joe Bonamassa, was a spectacular display of musicianship that helped raise an additional $60,000 for musicians in need and featured nearly 3 hours of music performances from over 25 talented artists including some of Joe's legendary friends and rising stars. Last week, fans from more than 40 countries tuned in to watch the line up which included Dion, Peter Frampton, George Thorogood, Eric Gales, Bill Payne (Little Feat), Tommy Emmanuel, Larry McCray, Joanne Shaw Taylor, and many more.

The Stream-A-Thon event benefits the Fueling Musicians Program which provides assistance to musicians in need. This year, our gracious industry partners include Gibson Brands/ Gibson Gives, Seymour Duncun, Ernie Ball, Broken Arrow, Sixthman, Truefire, OceanWay Studio, Herbsman Hafer Weber and Frisch LLP, Grand Brulot, Sweetwater, Dunlop, and Driven Communication.

"I am so thankful for the incredible support from our industry partners and for the fans who have donated to this program. Through their generosity, we will continue to impact musicians who still need our help and get their careers back on track," said Bonamassa.

The program was created in 2020 when Joe recognized that supporting artists was crucial to maintain their livelihoods during the pandemic crisis, as well as helping them get back on the road when live music events were permitted. Now he wants to continue to pay it forward as so many did for him, and extend the Fueling Musicians Program to get immediate assistance to musicians who have suffered hardships due to the long lasting effects of the pandemic on their careers.

To date, the Fueling Musicians program has raised over $560,000 for qualifying touring musicians. The program provides immediate cash payments of $1,500 for essential living expenses and more. This month, the Fueling Musicians Program was honored as one of the recipients of the prestigious "Keeping the Blues Alive Award" by The Blues Foundation for its contributions to the music community.

The Annual Stream-A-Thon, and Fueling Musicians program together, help bring awareness to the ongoing struggles many musicians are still facing, while also providing a platform for artist discovery. Bonamassa's ultimate goal this year is to raise an additional $100,000 to continue to help musicians and hopes more will join him in this important cause.

In celebration of Bonamassa's 45th birthday on May 8th, The 3rd Annual Stream-A-Thon hosted by Joe will be re-streamed live across Joe's platforms today (Monday, May 9th) at 1PM ET below:

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation website: https://joeb.me/streamathon

Joe Bonamassa's Official FB Page: https://joeb.me/jbfacebook

Joe Bonamassa's Official YouTube Page: https://joeb.me/jbyoutube

Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation FB Page: https://bit.ly/ktbafacebook

Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website at https://bit.ly/ktbaorgfmp

Additionally, supporters can visit https://joeb.me/shopfmp to view and purchase products from the official Fueling Musicians collection. 100% of the proceeds from this collection go directly into the hands of a musician in need.

Artists who would like to be considered for financial aid can fill out an application here: https://bit.ly/fmpapp2022

About Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation

Keeping the Blues Alive® Foundation (KTBA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by three-time GRAMMY-nominated Blues rock artist Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman. KTBA fuels the passion for music by funding projects and scholarships to allow students and teachers the resources and tools that further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has funded music programs and initiatives affecting 70,000+ students in all 50 states. This is accomplished by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country. Through donations totaling $1 Million + from fundraisers, sweepstakes, merchandise sales, and biannual blues festival at sea, KTBA has been able to keep music education thriving. For more information, visit ktba.org

About Joe Bonamassa

Blues Rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 25th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with the studio album Time Clocks, Joe 's already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog of music. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart and the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has been producing an immense amount of albums for his exciting independent label KTBA Records. He's been featured in several publications including Esquire, WSJ, Parade, Rolling Stone and American Songwriter. Bonamassa had also appeared on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Acoustic Guitar, and Classic Rock Magazines.

