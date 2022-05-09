Allan Yuan named 2022 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS® National Champion

New Jersey crowned top state MATHCOUNTS® team

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allan Yuan, a 13-year-old eighth grader from Hoover, Alabama overcame 223 competitors, becoming the 2022 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Champion following an intense, elite competition at the Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown Hotel this weekend. As the National Champion, Yuan will receive the $20,000 Donald G. Weinert College Scholarship and a trip to the U.S. Space Camp.

Allan won the final round of the 2022 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Competition by answering the question: "From a group of 9 students, three separate teams are to be formed—one consisting of 2 students, and one consisting of 4 students. If each student must be on exactly one team, how many distinct sets of three teams are possible?" during the Countdown Round, in which the top 12 Mathletes competed in head-to-head matchups. He gave the correct answer, 1260, in just six seconds.

Calvin Wang, 13, of Fairfax, Virginia, was the Countdown Round Runner-Up and won a $7,500 scholarship. The remaining Countdown Round participants were:

Shruti Arun , an eighth-grader from Greenwood Village, Colo.

Varun Gadi , a seventh-grader from Johns Creek, Ga.

Rohan Garg , an eighth-grader from Pleasanton, Calif.

Jiahe Liu , an eighth-grader from Beachwood, Ohio

Liam Reddy , a seventh-grader from Holladay, Utah

Michael Wei , an eighth-grader from Gainesville, Fla.

Boya Zhang , an eighth-grader from Reno, Nev.

Liran Zhou , an eighth-grader from Jericho, N.Y.

In the team competition, New Jersey captured the title of First Place Team. Team members include:

Rithik Gumpu, an eighth-grader from Plainsboro, N.J.

Maitian Sha, an eighth-grader from Princeton Junction, N.J.

The Washington state team took second place, and the Texas team placed third.

Allan was among 224 competitors from all 50 states, plus U.S. territories and schools that serve the U.S. State and Defense departments, who traveled to the nation's capital after earning a spot in the national competition. Almost 25,000 students participated in local online and in-person events that led to this weekend's event, the 38th in the MATHCOUNTS Foundation's history. This is the first in-person National Competition since 2019 due to the pandemic. The event was hosted online in 2021.

This year's theme celebrated the field of space science, using the limitless nature of space to inspire participants to explore math's limitless possibilities. In addition to the competition, students attended an interactive Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) presentation hosted by Julie Montoya, lead analyst at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

"We are so grateful to be back in person to inspire and celebrate these young problem solvers," said Kristen Chandler, executive director of MATHCOUNTS. "I cannot wait to see how they use what they've learned in MATHCOUNTS to make their positive impact on the world."

This is the 13th year that Raytheon Technologies has served as title sponsor of the MATHCOUNTS National Competition as part of its global commitment to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

"Congratulations to Allan and all the competitors who embraced their love of math and participated in this year's MATHCOUNTS National Competition," said Tracey Gray, vice president, Communications and External Affairs for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and MATHCOUNTS board member. "The last few years have been challenging for everyone, and it's impressive to see these students' resiliency and passion for problem solving. Their dedication and perseverance show they are on the right path to create the innovations of the future."

About MATHCOUNTS Foundation

MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit organization that strives to engage middle school students of all ability and interest levels in fun, challenging math programs, in order to expand their academic and professional opportunities. Middle school students exist at a critical juncture in which their love for mathematics must be nurtured, or their fear of mathematics must be overcome. For more than 30 years, MATHCOUNTS has provided free, high-quality resources to educators and enriching, extracurricular opportunities to students to lay a foundation for future success. Materials and information are available at www.mathcounts.org.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

