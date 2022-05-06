Latest Collaboration Between Premium Living Solution Provider and the Multi-talented Legend Serves Up Exceptional Flavors and Timeless Moments

SEOUL, South Korea, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE, the premium brand of LG Electronics, has collaborated with brand ambassador and Award-winning artist, John Legend, for a special, limited-edition wine. Released under Legend's own LVE label, the exclusive wine was unveiled at a special event held on May 3.

LG SIGNATURE AND JOHN LEGEND UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION WINE AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT (PRNewswire)

The invite-only function, themed Timeless Moments with Loved Ones, took place at Wappo Hill, the private home of celebrated vintner and co-founder of LVE, Jean-Charles Boisset. LG SIGNATURE brand ambassadors – the international style authority Olivia Palermo and noted wine critic James Suckling – were among the evening's special guests, while other VIP attendees included LG SIGNATURE customers, retailers, journalists, wine reviewers and lifestyle influencers.

To begin the sophisticated soiree, John Legend and Jean Charles Boisset were joined by an LG SIGNATURE representative to share the story of the exclusive wine – from the original idea for their collaboration to an inviting description of the full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon's rich, complex flavors. The delighted guests were then serenaded by John Legend, who, accompanying himself on the piano, performed "You Deserve It All," the song he wrote for LG SIGNATURE, along with his hit "All of Me" and a selection of other favorites.

Bringing the evening back to the subject of wine, James Suckling then hosted a special session on wine preservation, offering up practical tips and outlining the impressive features and benefits of the specialist LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar. Before the evening came to a close, guests were treated to a gourmet three-course meal prepared by Boisset's head chef Rafael Molina and paired with LVE's delectable wine.

The limited-edition Legend X SIGNATURE wine is a 2018-vintage cabernet sauvignon crafted at Napa Valley's renowned Raymond Vineyards. Only 300 bottles have been made, with 50 served at the event and the remainder available exclusively to LG SIGNATURE VIP customers and those purchasing an LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

Complementing the wine's superb taste is an understated label design and sophisticated black bottle, which speak to the timeless quality and premium nature of LG SIGNATURE. The bottle echoes the look and feel of the minimal Black Diamond Glass used for the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, while the premium Textured Steel™ Finish of the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar is expressed through the silver font etched into the label.

America's – and John Legend's – favorite red wine, cabernet sauvignon pairs perfectly with a wide variety food. Cabernet sauvignons from California's Napa Valley region are widely considered among the best produced in the 'New World,' rivaling those from the variety's native France in popularity with wine connoisseurs worldwide. The 2018 vintage from Napa Valley is noted for an exceptionally 'juicy' and well-rounded flavor profile resulting from the ideal weather conditions experienced that growing season. For optimal preservation, the Legend X SIGNATURE wine is best kept in the temperature- and humidity-controlled conditions offered by the LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar.

"It was a pleasure to celebrate our limited-edition wine with music in such an intimate environment for people to truly experience the magic of LG SIGNATURE and LVE," says Legend.

"Ever since LG SIGNATURE's launch more than six years ago, we've continuously worked to provide opportunities for people to connect with our premium brand and acquaint themselves with our unique vision for a truly luxurious lifestyle," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "With ambassadors like John, who embody what this brand is all about, we're able to communicate the meaning and premium value of LG SIGNATURE to a much wider audience."

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their "true essence" aligned with the brand's modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

LG SIGNATURE AND JOHN LEGEND UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION WINE AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT (PRNewswire)

LG SIGNATURE AND JOHN LEGEND UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION WINE AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT (PRNewswire)

LG SIGNATURE AND JOHN LEGEND UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION WINE AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT (PRNewswire)

LG SIGNATURE AND JOHN LEGEND UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION WINE AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT (PRNewswire)

LG SIGNATURE AND JOHN LEGEND UNVEIL LIMITED-EDITION WINE AT EXCLUSIVE EVENT (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG SIGNATURE