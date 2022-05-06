CP releases 2021 corporate sustainability data supplement

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) today published its 2021 corporate sustainability data supplement. Building upon the company's 2020 corporate sustainability report, the 2021 corporate sustainability data supplement outlines sustainability metrics and performance in the areas of safety, operational excellence and social impact.

"Measuring and reporting on our sustainability performance is a critical part of our culture of continuous improvement, enabling CP and our stakeholders to evaluate performance and assess opportunities to further our sustainability objectives," said Keith Creel, CP's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are continually looking for ways to advance our commitments and position as a sustainability leader in the rail industry."

CP follows best practices for disclosure and adapts to evolving sustainability frameworks. CP's sustainability disclosures are prepared in alignment with the GRI Standards and the SASB - Rail Transportation Framework. CP has also expanded its sustainability disclosure to include reporting aligned with the recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure and the company's contributions toward the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Key sustainability highlights include:

Safety

CP led the North American Class 1 railroads with the lowest Federal Railroad Administration (FRA)-reportable train accident frequency rate for the 16th consecutive year in 2021.

CP finished 2021 with its lowest-ever FRA-reportable personal injury frequency rate. Personal injuries were down 17 percent from 2020, with a frequency rate of 0.92 per 200,000 employee-hours.

CP conducted over 100,000 track inspections, covering more than two million track miles in 2021 to maintain network resiliency and safety.

In 2021, CP invested more than $1.5 billion into the railway to further enhance network capacity and improve performance and safety.

Operational Excellence

CP released its first Climate Strategy in 2021 committing to science-based emissions reduction targets across the company's Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions.

Through continued investment to enhance locomotive fuel efficiency, CP achieved a 44 percent improvement since 1990.

In April 2021 , CP began generating renewable electricity from a newly constructed solar energy farm at its Calgary headquarters, producing 4,378 MWh of electricity in 2021.

As part of CP's Climate Strategy, CP continued to progress its Hydrogen Locomotive Program to create North America's first line-haul hydrogen locomotive. In 2021, CP announced plans to expand the program to include three locomotive conversions and the construction of two hydrogen production and fueling facilities.

CP transported 1.28 million scrap rail ties to cogeneration facilities for energy recovery, diverting over 105,000 metric tonnes of waste from landfills.

Social Impact

Through its CP Has Heart program, CP helped raise over $5.2 million in 2021 for cardiac causes across its network. Since 2014, the program has raised over $29 million to improve the heart health of adults and children across North America .

CP's three internal diversity councils focus on promoting racial, gender (including 2SLGBTQ+) and Indigenous diversity at CP.

In response to wildfires in Lytton, B.C. in 2021, CP pledged $1 million to support recovery efforts.

In recognition of the CP's ongoing actions to strengthen its sustainability disclosure and performance, in 2021 CP was named to the CDP A List for the first time, and included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the second year in a row. CP's leadership in sustainability practices was also recognized as one of Corporate Knights Magazine's 2022 Global 100 most sustainable corporations and by the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2021, which named the company a sustainability leader in the transportation industry.

The 2021 Sustainability Data Supplement and the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report are available online through CP's Sustainably Driven website .

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

