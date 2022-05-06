Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --L, May 6, 2022.  Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31


2022

2021

Net sales

$9,197,696

$9,304,949

Income before income taxes

570,313

690,128

Net income

447,313

540,128

Net income per common share

.46

.56

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132


 (All figures subject to year-end audit)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-first-quarter-results-of-operations-301541947.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.