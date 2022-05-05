Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) today reported operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, net income available for common shareholders was $0.63 per diluted share and $0.60 per diluted share, respectively.

Highlights for the quarter and subsequent events include:

Generated funds from operations available to common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.50 for the quarter compared to $1.17 for the first quarter 2021.

Generated comparable property operating income (POI) growth of 14.5% for the first quarter.

Continued record levels of leasing with 119 signed leases for 444,398 square feet of comparable space in the first quarter, our most active first quarter on record.

Federal Realty's portfolio was 91.2% occupied and 93.7% leased, representing year-over-year increases of 170 basis points and 190 basis points, respectively.

Continued strong small shop leasing, ending the quarter at 88.7% leased, an increase of 130 basis points over the fourth quarter and an increase of 490 basis points year over year.

Subsequent to quarter end, closed on phase one of the acquisition of Kingstowne Towne Center in Kingstowne, Virginia , for $100 million and expect to close on phase two for $100 million in July 2022 , subject to customary closing conditions. Combined, the property comprises 410,000 square feet of retail space on 45 acres of land.

Increased 2022 earnings per diluted share guidance to $2.36 - $2.56 and increased 2022 FFO per diluted share guidance to $5.85 - $6.05 , an increase of 10 cents at the midpoint.

"Demand for our product has outpaced even our continually raised expectations," said Donald C. Wood, Chief Executive Officer. "Record leasing combined with in-process expansion at our established mixed-use centers, our continued redevelopment and property improvement efforts and recent selective acquisitions continue to drive bottom line earnings growth. These multiple drivers of growth are what differentiate us over cycles."

Financial Results

Net Income

Net income available for common shareholders was $50.0 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.63 for first quarter 2022 versus $46.2 million and $0.60, respectively, for first quarter 2021.

FFO

In the first quarter 2022, Federal Realty generated FFO of $119.1 million, or $1.50 per diluted share. This compares to FFO of $91.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, in first quarter 2021.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Portfolio Results

Occupancy

The portfolio was 91.2% occupied as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 170 basis points over the first quarter 2021. The portfolio was 93.7% leased as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 190 basis points over the first quarter 2021. Both portfolio occupancy and leased rate increased 10 basis points over the fourth quarter 2021, a strong result given that occupancy and leased metrics typically trend down in the first quarter due to traditional seasonality of the business. The spread between our leased and occupied percentages was 250 basis points at the end of the first quarter.

Additionally, our comparable residential properties were 97.7% leased as of March 31, 2022, a sequential increase of 50 basis points over fourth quarter and year-over-year increase of 160 basis points.

Leasing Activity

During the first quarter 2022, Federal Realty signed 124 leases for 460,062 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty leased 444,398 square feet at an average rent of $36.77 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $34.31 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 7%, 17% on a straight-line basis.

Transaction Activity

Subsequent to quarter end, Federal Realty closed on phase one of the acquisition of Kingstowne Towne Center in Kingstowne, Virginia, for $100 million and expects to close on phase two for $100 million in July 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Combined, the property comprises 410,000 square feet of retail space on 45 acres of land and is anchored by Safeway, Giant, T.J. Maxx, Ross and HomeGoods.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.28 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on July 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of June 22, 2022.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

Guidance

Federal Realty increased its 2022 guidance for earnings per diluted share from $2.30 - $2.50 to $2.36 - $2.56 and 2022 FFO per diluted share from $5.75 to $5.95 to $5.85 - $6.05.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Safe Harbor Language

Certain matters discussed within this Press Release may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Federal Realty believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 10, 2022, and include the following:

risks that our tenants will not pay rent, may vacate early or may file for bankruptcy or that we may be unable to renew leases or re-let space at favorable rents as leases expire or to fill existing vacancy;

risks that we may not be able to proceed with or obtain necessary approvals for any development, redevelopment or renovation project, and that completion of anticipated or ongoing property development, redevelopment or renovation projects that we do pursue may cost more, take more time to complete or fail to perform as expected;

risks normally associated with the real estate industry, including risks that occupancy levels at our properties and the amount of rent that we receive from our properties may be lower than expected, that new acquisitions may fail to perform as expected, that competition for acquisitions could result in increased prices for acquisitions, that costs associated with the periodic maintenance and repair or renovation of space, insurance and other operations may increase, that environmental issues may develop at our properties and result in unanticipated costs, and, because real estate is illiquid, that we may not be able to sell properties when appropriate;

risks that our growth will be limited if we cannot obtain additional capital;

risks associated with general economic conditions, including local economic conditions in our geographic markets;

risks of financing on terms which are acceptable to us, our ability to meet existing financial covenants and the limitations imposed on our operations by those covenants, and the possibility of increases in interest rates that would result in increased interest expense;

risks related to our status as a real estate investment trust, commonly referred to as a REIT, for federal income tax purposes, such as the existence of complex tax regulations relating to our status as a REIT, the effect of future changes in REIT requirements as a result of new legislation, and the adverse consequences of the failure to qualify as a REIT; and

risks related to natural disasters, climate change and public health crises (such as the outbreak and worldwide spread of COVID-19), and the measures that international, federal, state and local governments, agencies, law enforcement and/or health authorities implement to address them, may precipitate or materially exacerbate one or more of the above-mentioned risks, and may significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we make, including those in this Press Release. Except as required by law, we make no promise to update any of the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should review the risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2022

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(in thousands, except share and

per share data)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Real estate, at cost





Operating (including $2,210,901 and $2,207,648 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 8,843,063

$ 8,814,791 Construction-in-progress (including $21,677 and $18,752 of consolidated variable

interest entities, respectively) 662,985

607,271

9,506,048

9,422,062 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $403,533 and $389,950 of

consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (2,587,121)

(2,531,095) Net real estate 6,918,927

6,890,967 Cash and cash equivalents 157,944

162,132 Accounts and notes receivable, net 183,479

169,007 Mortgage notes receivable, net 9,519

9,543 Investment in partnerships 13,183

13,027 Operating lease right of use assets 90,231

90,743 Finance lease right of use assets 49,511

49,832 Prepaid expenses and other assets 245,581

237,069 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,668,375

$ 7,622,320 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Mortgages payable, net (including $334,640 and $335,301 of consolidated variable

interest entities, respectively) $ 339,236

$ 339,993 Notes payable, net 301,540

301,466 Senior notes and debentures, net 3,406,491

3,406,088 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 233,773

235,168 Dividends payable 86,617

86,538 Security deposits payable 26,073

25,331 Operating lease liabilities 72,317

72,661 Finance lease liabilities 72,028

72,032 Other liabilities and deferred credits 201,680

206,187 Total liabilities 4,739,755

4,745,464 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 214,043

213,708 Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $.01 par:





5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation

preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000

150,000 5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation

preference $25 per share), 399,896 shares issued and outstanding 9,997

9,997 Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

79,417,472 and 78,603,305 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 799

790 Additional paid-in capital 3,572,591

3,488,794 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (1,101,154)

(1,066,932) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,525

(2,047) Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 2,633,758

2,580,602 Noncontrolling interests 80,819

82,546 Total shareholders' equity 2,714,577

2,663,148 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,668,375

$ 7,622,320

Federal Realty Investment Trust





Consolidated Income Statements





March 31, 2022







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021

(in thousands, except

per share data)

(unaudited) REVENUE





Rental income $ 256,507

$ 217,135 Mortgage interest income 264

1,026 Total revenue 256,771

218,161 EXPENSES





Rental expenses 56,211

49,238 Real estate taxes 30,560

29,420 General and administrative 12,342

10,258 Depreciation and amortization 71,674

63,874 Total operating expenses 170,787

152,790







Gain on sale of real estate and change in control of interest —

17,428







OPERATING INCOME 85,984

82,799







OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)





Other interest income 120

363 Interest expense (31,573)

(32,085) Income (loss) from partnerships 197

(1,338) NET INCOME 54,728

49,739 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,744)

(1,503) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 51,984

48,236 Dividends on preferred shares (2,010)

(2,010) NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 49,974

$ 46,226







EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:





Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.63

$ 0.60 Weighted average number of common shares 78,446

76,842 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:





Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.63

$ 0.60 Weighted average number of common shares 78,543

76,842

Federal Realty Investment Trust







Funds From Operations March 31, 2022











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021



(in thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)



Net income

$ 54,728

$ 49,739 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,744)

(1,503) Gain on sale of real estate and change in control of interest

—

(17,428) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

62,977

57,103 Amortization of initial direct costs of leases

5,793

4,744 Funds from operations

120,754

92,655 Dividends on preferred shares (1)

(1,875)

(2,010) Income attributable to downREIT operating partnership units

706

785 Income attributable to unvested shares

(436)

(325) FFO

$ 119,149

$ 91,105 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (1)(2)

79,299

77,582 FFO per diluted share (2)

$ 1.50

$ 1.17

Notes:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, dividends on our Series 1 preferred stock were not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares were dilutive and included in "weighted average common shares, diluted." The weighted average common shares used to compute FFO per diluted common share includes downREIT operating partnership units that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. Conversion of these operating partnership units is dilutive in the computation of FFO per diluted share but is anti-dilutive for the computation of dilutive EPS for these periods.

