Federal Civil Rights Trial To Proceed Against Tulare Sheriff Office

TULARE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A civil rights trial moves forward where ACTS Law attorneys are accusing the Tulare County Sheriff Office (TSCO) and several former deputies of ambushing a man after he called in suspicious activity on his own property.

According to the civil complaint, in 2017, Ramiro Huerta called the Porterville Police Department and reported suspicious activity in his yard. Ramiro then argued with the dispatcher after he was told his home was outside their residence and that law enforcement would not respond. Shortly after the argument, Ramiro and his elderly mother went to bed.

Later that evening, uniformed deputies banged on his front door, demanding Ramiro exit his home. Ramiro and his elderly mother opened the door but refused to exit their house as the officers had no warrant. According to the complaint, the officers then set a trap for Ramiro under the guise of a "ruse" where they pretended to leave, but instead, purposefully hid in the bushes under cover, waiting for Ramiro to come outside to lock his gate. All involved deputies either had their body cameras turned off during this "ruse" or simply failed to have one at all, in violation of the department's policies and procedures. Thinking the officers had left, Ramiro went outside to close the gate, only to be violently attacked from behind by an officer who had been hiding in the bushes near the home.

Other officers then joined in and collectively severely beat and injured an unarmed, outnumbered Ramiro. He was taken inside his home where the gang of officers punched him in the face, kicked him with heavy boots in the head, struck him with batons on the legs, handcuffed him, and dragged back out into the front yard where he was pepper sprayed and hog-tied. Throughout this awful ordeal, Ramiro's then 71-year-old mother was forced to watch her son get severely beaten.

The case is Ramiro Huerta v. County of Tulare, Tulare County Sheriff, et al., U.S.D.C. for the Eastern District of California, Case No.: 1:17-cv-01446-DAD-EPG.

