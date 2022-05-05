Emerald Creek Capital Announces Successful Launch of Equity Investment Fund

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investment firm Emerald Creek Capital (ECC) is pleased to announce the successful launch of the ECC Opportunity Fund, an opportunistic equity investment fund focused on acquisitions and joint venture partnerships across the multifamily, industrial and self-storage asset classes.

Emerald Creek Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/Emerald Creek Capital) (PRNewswire)

Since 2009, ECC has invested over $2.4 billion of capital across 11 discretionary real estate funds, led by Co-Founders and Managing Partners, Mark Penna and Mark Bahiri. With additional leadership from Managing Directors Jeff Seidler and Mike Cleaver, the ECC team has well-established its expertise in debt origination and execution across 463 transactions.

Utilizing the momentum from over a decade of expansion, Emerald Creek launched the Equity Opportunity Fund at the end of 2021. The Fund targets value-add, lease up, and repositioning strategies alongside experienced regional operating partners. The strategy has a nationwide reach with a core focus on primary markets in the southeastern and southwestern United States.

To date, the new vehicle has acquired four multifamily properties and three industrial properties in Florida, Texas, New York, and Virginia totaling over $200 million in real estate acquisitions.

"As a firm we've proven our ability to grow a successful investment fund and sustain that growth over the long term," says Managing Partner Mark Bahiri. "This is a logical expansion given our experience and our industry relationships. By launching the Equity Opportunity Fund, we can offer our client base multiple investment products across a robust real estate investment strategy."

The new fund is led by Christian Galanti and Tom Hollins, who joined ECC together in 2021 to serve as Managing Directors. Based in the firm's New York City headquarters, they are responsible for originating, evaluating, structuring, and executing real estate acquisitions and joint venture equity partnerships. Christian and Tom previously spent eight years as Partners and Principals of Paragon Outcomes Management, a $1+ billion private real estate investment firm. Together they were responsible for building the firm's joint venture and preferred equity strategy which successfully executed over $500 million in transactions. They were directly involved in the launch of Paragon's real estate income fund, focusing on generating low-volatility returns for investors.

"Tom and Christian are incredibly valuable additions to the firm," says Managing Partner Mark Penna. "They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we are thrilled to have them join our growing team."

About: With offices in Manhattan, Boston, Pennsylvania and South Florida, Emerald Creek Capital has built a reputation as a leader in the middle market real estate investment business. Emerald Creek is one of the pioneers in the alternative finance space, specializing in bridge loans secured by commercial real estate in primary markets and more recently launched an opportunistic equity fund. Through both its domestic and offshore investment vehicles, the firm has executed on more than $2.4 billion in over 460 debt and equity transactions.

