Aspen Dental to Provide Free Dental Care to Military Veterans Nationwide on Saturday, June 11

Nearly 500 Aspen Dental Offices to Open their Doors for 8th Annual Day of Service

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental today announced its annual Day of Service event – which provides free care to military veterans across the country – will be held on Saturday, June 11. Now in its eighth year, nearly 500 Aspen Dental locations will open their doors on the company's annual Day of Service to provide much-needed dental care for United States military veterans at no cost to honor their service.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9047651-aspen-dental-day-of-service-free-care-veterans-june-11/

"At Aspen Dental, we're committed to breaking down barriers to care – especially when it comes to our nation's veterans, who have given so much to all of us," said Arwinder Judge, DDS, chief clinical officer at Aspen Dental. "Day of Service is a powerful opportunity for Aspen Dental care teams across the entire country to make a difference in the lives of veterans and connect them with the care they often desperately need."

Since 2014, doctors and their dental care teams from Aspen Dental offices across the country have donated more than $23 million in dentistry services to more than 30,000 United States military veterans and people in need through the company's Healthy Mouth Movement.

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and military veterans are no exception – in fact, veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the United States Department of Veterans Affairs unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war. Many Americans have experienced additional oral care challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as dentists report increasing amounts of teeth-grinding, cavities and gum disease, largely attributed to pandemic-related stress and changes in health habits.

How Veterans Can Schedule an Appointment

Starting today, veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

During the Day of Service, Aspen Dental doctors and their dental care teams focus on treating the most urgent dental needs to help get veterans out of pain, from fillings and extractions to hygiene and basic denture repairs.

For more information about Day of Service and the Healthy Mouth Movement, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.

About Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four health care support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Aspen Dental