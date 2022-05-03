Venue by DFIN Named U.S.A. Data Room of the Year by Global M&A Network

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading global risk and compliance company, today announced that for the sixth consecutive year it has been named by Global M&A Network as "U.S.A. M&A Virtual Data Room Firm of the Year" for its Venue® solution. DFIN received this honor at the 13th annual special M&A Atlas Awards forum, held earlier this year. DFIN's Venue Data Room (VDR) platform is designed to facilitate due diligence and eliminate risks that can compromise deals.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Donnelley Financial Solutions) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in AI-powered virtual data room platforms," said Craig Clay, president of Global Capital Markets at DFIN. "Our industry-leading platform enables our clients to assess risk, leverage auto-redaction and schedule audit reporting all from one secure location —anywhere they are in the world. It is a testament to why they trust Venue to provide secure, efficient data rooms with end-to-end guidance from deal experts to help close deals faster."

Full-Service Platform

Venue's industry-leading platform, continually optimized for security, productivity, and usability, leverages AI technology and learning to accelerate deal closing. Key benefits include:

Seamless and Secure Integration : Venue data room can be set up quickly and seamlessly and instantly upload bulk documents, helping companies stay organized with a full folder arrangement view.

Best-in-Class Security: With the highest level of infrastructure security, coupled with Data Protect, DFIN clients can safeguard their most important and critical information and data—both internally and externally, including PII, using:

Speed and Efficiency—AI and Contract Analytics: Venue can accelerate your due diligence and post-merger integration processes. It allows you to analyze 50+ files in less than a minute, quickly find relevant provisions, and extract more than 115 types of data points. It's up to 90% faster and 10% more accurate than a manual approach.

Multi-Deal Management Tools: Venue enables automatic electronic archiving, and scheduled reports provide transparency across projects.

Reporting & Analysis: Venue provides real-time, on-demand intelligence, with accurate and insightful analytics on buyer behavior, to help close deals faster.

"We are honored to receive the title of U.S.A. Data Room of the Year for the sixth consecutive year," said Peter Braverman, global head of Venue Data Room sales at DFIN. "Venue's intuitive platform mitigates risk while providing expert technology and great service to our clients throughout their entire life cycle—from private to public."

Harness the power of the industry's smartest Virtual Data Room: visit DFIN's virtual data room decision tree and find out how Venue can meet the needs of your organization. Learn more about Venue by visiting us at https://www.dfinsolutions.com/products/venue.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at www.DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Donnelley Financial Solutions