Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Commences 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference, Highlighting Opportunities in the Industrials Category

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – today announced the launch of its much-anticipated Annual Industrial Growth Conference. The two-day virtual event that begins May 3 and concludes May 4 showcases various large and mid-cap industrial growth companies – including WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings, FedEx Corp., A.O. Smith Corp., General Electric, Waste Management, Inc. and Enersys as well as global manufacturers TE Connectivity Ltd., Timken, Arcosa, Inc. and Dover Corp.

Christopher Glynn, Managing Director and Oppenheimer's Senior Analyst for Industrial Multi-Industry, said, "The industrial sector continues to be attractive as overall U.S. economic growth remains steady and the era of a more diversified global supply chain could soon be upon us. Whether we are addressing chemical or plastics manufacturing, metal or mineral mining, investors understand the material-supporting sectors have additional upside potential as economic expansion is sustained in the U.S. and around the world. Amid the new geopolitical challenges and supply chain hurdles facing companies today, Oppenheimer is steering the conversation on potential opportunities as manufacturing and industrials continue to play an integral role in the modernizing and digitizing industrial economy."

The Conference will include company presentations from top industrial growth companies, including Lincoln Electric, Snap-on Inc., IDEX Corp., Evoqua, and Carlisle Companies Inc. – as well as 1-on-1 meetings for investors seeking timely and relevant insights into a variety of end markets as the industrial growth sector heads into second-quarter earnings.

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance will include:

Christopher Glynn , Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Industrial Multi-Industry

Scott A. Schneeberger , CFA, Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Industrial and Business Services

Bryan Blair , CFA, Executive Director, Senior Analyst for Industrial Machinery and Flow Control

Colin Rusch , Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Noah Kaye , Executive Director, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Kristen Owen , CFA, Executive Director, Senior Analyst for Sustainable Growth and Resource Optimization

Ian Zaffino , Managing Director, Senior Analyst for Special Situations

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer, said, "As market uncertainty prevails with expectations of a tighter monetary policy, investors are understandably concerned about the impact of recent events on the global supply chain and rising energy prices that could fuel short-term inflation. Oppenheimer continues to monitor these and other factors that are shaping the 'post-COVID' economy as it spearheads a new round of dialogue on the high-tech industrials sector. Expansion in the United States and around the world stands to benefit many industrial players as they make a strategic transition, and Oppenheimer is delighted to welcome key movers and shakers, investors and thought leaders to our 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference."

