InMode Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results:

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago

Quarterly Revenue of $85.9M, GAAP Net Income of $31M Represent 31% and 16% Year-Over-Year Growth, Respectively

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

InMode Logo

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Record first quarter revenues of $85.9 million, an increase of 31% compared to the first quarter of 2021: InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments represented 80% of quarterly revenues, while 10% came from InMode's hands-free platforms and 10% from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
  • GAAP net income of $31 million, compared to $26.6 million in the first quarter of 2021; *non-GAAP net income of $34.1 million, compared to $29.3 million in the first quarter of 2021
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.36, compared to $0.31 in the first quarter of 2021; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) of $0.40, compared to $0.34 in the first quarter of 2021
  • Record quarterly revenues from consumables and service of $14.0 million, an increase of 79% compared to the first quarter of 2021
  • Total cash position of $399.5 million as of March 31, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term bank deposits

U.S. GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Revenues

$85,921

$65,524

Gross Margins

83%

85%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$30,975

$26,643

Earnings per Diluted Share(1)

$0.36

$0.31

*Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Gross Margins

83%

85%

Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.

$34,069

$29,341

Earnings per Diluted Share(1)

$0.40

$0.34

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

Management Comments

"2022 started off strongly despite the uncertainty in the global markets," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "Operational challenges due to global supply chain issues and shipment price increases had an impact on our gross margins. However, we were successful in mitigating the impact of these challenges and were able to meet the growing demand and ensure each platform was delivered within 10 days. We estimate that supply chain challenges will continue, but we are monitoring it closely and proactively managing the process. We are reiterating our 2022 guidance and will continue to update as the year progresses."

"Despite all of the challenges that we faced in Q1, we continued to develop new features for our existing aesthetic platforms, create new ones and continue to allocate R&D resources in all of our new categories such as women's health, ENT and ED," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's Chief Technology Officer, and Co-Founder.

Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, said, "We reported record numbers for consumable sales, a strong indication of the growing utilization rate and demand for our platforms. Additionally, we've seen increased interest from medical professionals, as in-person events returned to pre-Covid levels, and we managed to attract larger audiences. We are optimistic about the overall demand for our products and anticipate that the North American business will continue to grow and be the main revenue contributor for InMode. We have and will continue to strategically hire sales representatives in different geographies to help us achieve our goals."

"As we expand our presence into the women's health market with our innovative EmpowerRF platform, we continue to receive positive feedback that drives InMode's credibility and supports our expansion as we hope to become the leader in this market," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer of InMode.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2022 reached $85.9 million, an increase of 31% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

"We continued to see increased demand for our consumables in the first quarter, with particular strength in the U.S.," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, we expanded in international markets, where revenues outside the U.S. grew 51% year-over-year."

"Revenue growth from consumables and services grew 79% year-over-year, as a higher number of patients sought minimally invasive treatments along with our expanding install base. This is a strong indication that our platforms are used more frequently. We continue to demonstrate healthy gross margins, as we have successfully delivered an 83% rate, despite significant global supply chain challenges. As we've previously mentioned, we believe that our innovative platforms will allow us to support our long-term gross margin target model of 84%-86%," concluded Yair Malca.

Revenues outside the U.S. represented 38%, with Canada, Europe and Latin America being major contributors to the Company's growth.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 83%, compared to a gross margin of 85% in the first quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 83% and 85% for the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where InMode operates through distributors, the increased level of consumable sales as part of the revenue mix and higher freight costs and supply chain issues.

GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021 was 41% as well. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 44% compared to the operating margin of 45% in the first quarter of 2021.The decrease in non-GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in gross margin.

InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $31 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $26.6 million, or $0.31 per diluted share(1), in the first quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $34.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $29.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share(1), in the first quarter of 2021.

(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September. 14, 2021.

2022 Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • Revenues between $415 million and $425 million
  • *Non-GAAP gross margin between 84% and 86%
  • *Non-GAAP income from operations between $199 million and $204 million
  • *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.06 and $2.11

This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.

*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.

Conference Call Information

Mr. Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Shakil Lakhani, President of North America, and Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, will host a conference call today, May 2, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results.

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following linkhttps://dpregister.com/sreg/10164856/f208c6bfa8

Callers will receive a unique dial-in number upon registration, which enables immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For callers that opt out of pre-registration, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-833-316-0562
Israel Toll- Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-921-2373
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-5736
Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=f0uVBy8O

At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/events-presentations/. A replay of the conference call will be available from May 2, 2022, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to May 16, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in U.S TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in Canada TOLL-FREE: 855-669-9658
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 4639678

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select the link below: 
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

A replay of the conference call will also be available for 90 days on InMode's website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Yair Malca

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (949) 305-0108

Email: Yair.Malca@inmodemd.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Phone: (917) 607-8654

Email: ir@inmodemd.com

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,


2022

2021

REVENUES

85,921

65,524

COST OF REVENUES

14,772

10,079

GROSS PROFIT

71,149

55,445

OPERATING EXPENSES:



Research and development

2,815

2,301

Sales and marketing

30,849

24,562

General and administrative

2,477

1,811

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

36,141

28,674

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

35,008

26,771

Finance income, net

379

44

INCOME BEFORE TAXES

35,387

26,815

INCOME TAXES

4,412

69

NET INCOME

30,975

26,746

Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

(103)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

30,975

26,643




NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):



Basic

0.37

0.34

Diluted

0.36

0.31

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES
OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF
NET INCOME PER SHARE (in thousands) (1)



Basic

82,973

78,058

Diluted

85,696

85,034

(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

Assets



CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents

44,670

68,136

Marketable securities

298,400

294,530

Short-term bank deposits

56,392

53,248

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

16,104

20,236

Other receivables

14,182

12,938

Inventories

25,100

21,026

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

454,848

470,114

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:



Accounts receivable

737

768

Deferred income taxes, net

2,586

1,334

Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,130

4,321

Property and equipment, net

1,565

1,404

Other investments

600

600

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

9,618

8,427

TOTAL ASSETS

464,466

478,541




Liabilities and shareholders' equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Accounts payable

9,541

8,779

Contract liabilities

16,330

13,805

Other liabilities

23,947

29,266

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

49,818

51,850

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:



Contract liabilities

3,009

2,751

Other liabilities

5,242

4,831

Operating lease liabilities

3,079

3,307

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

11,330

10,889

TOTAL LIABILITIES

61,148

62,739




TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

403,318

415,802

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

464,466

478,541

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended
March 31,


2022

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net income

30,975

26,746

Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
 operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

138

114

Share-based compensation expenses

3,094

2,698

Allowance for doubtful accounts

210

40

Loss on marketable securities, net

14

4

Finance expenses, net

90

405

Deferred income taxes, net

(22)

(101)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

3,953

(4,569)

Increase in other receivables

(1,195)

(1,380)

Increase in inventories

(4,074)

(717)

Increase in accounts payable

762

1,000

Decrease in other liabilities

(4,875)

(795)

Increase in contract liabilities

2,783

1,321

Net cash provided by operating activities

31,853

24,766

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Investment in short-term deposits

(23,111)

(21,000)

Proceeds from short-term deposits

20,000

19,000

Purchase of fixed assets

(299)

(165)

Purchase of marketable securities

(21,209)

(62,245)

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

11,927

26,802

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(12,692)

(37,608)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of ordinary shares

(42,637)

(864)

Exercise of options

161

9,892

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(42,476)

9,028

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(151)

(223)

NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(23,466)

(4,037)




CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

68,136

68,938

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

44,670

64,901

INMODE LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues by Geography:





United States

53,606

62%

44,065

67%

International

32,315

38%

21,459

33%

Total Net Revenue

85,921

100%

65,524

100%




Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

Revenues by Category:





Capital equipment revenues

71,943

84%

57,731

88%

Consumables and service revenues

13,978

16%

7,793

12%

Total Net Revenue

85,921

100%

65,524

100%


Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021


%

%


United States

International

Total

United States

International

Total

Revenues by Technology:







Minimally Invasive

84

71

80

65

77

69

Hands-Free

13

6

10

33

6

24

Non-Invasive

3

23

10

2

17

7


100

100

100

100

100

100

INMODE LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, 2022

Three months ended March 31, 2021

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Share Based
Compensation

Non-GAAP


REVENUES

85,921

-

85,921

65,524

-

65,524


COST OF REVENUES

14,772

(314)

14,458

10,079

(229)

9,850


GROSS PROFIT

71,149

314

71,463

55,445

229

55,674


OPERATING EXPENSES:








Research and development

2,815

(525)

2,290

2,301

(301)

2,000


Sales and marketing

30,849

(1,895)

28,954

24,562

(1,932)

22,630


General and administrative

2,477

(360)

2,117

1,811

(236)

1,575


TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

36,141

(2,780)

33,361

28,674

(2,469)

26,205


INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

35,008

3,094

38,102

26,771

2,698

29,469


Finance income, net

379

-

379

44

-

44


INCOME BEFORE TAXES

35,387

3,094

38,481

26,815

2,698

29,513


INCOME TAXES

4,412

-

4,412

69

-

69


NET INCOME

30,975

3,094

34,069

26,746

2,698

29,444


Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

-

-

-

(103)

-

(103)


NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.

30,975

3,094

34,069

26,643

2,698

29,341










NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):








Basic

0.37


0.41

0.34


0.38


Diluted

0.36


0.40

0.31


0.34


WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE
(in thousands) (1)








Basic

82,973


82,973

78,058


78,058


Diluted

85,696


86,132

85,034


85,415


(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.

