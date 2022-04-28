Year-End Review: DENSO Advances its Two Great Causes, Green and Peace of Mind

Achieving carbon neutrality and creating a safer world continue to guide DENSO's short- and long-term plans for the future of mobility

DENSO continues to innovate for greener, safer, and more seamless mobility

Efforts support mobility supplier's goals to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce traffic accidents

DENSO shares its efforts beyond the auto industry to make the world a better place

KARIYA, Japan, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its global year-end financial results for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. DENSO's product and technology developments, partnerships, and other actions and achievements continue to be guided by its Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

"This fiscal year was a year of desperate efforts to rebuild our business foundation. The current global situation is becoming increasingly uncertain. Next year will be another year that will test our ability to steer management," said Koji Arima, president and CEO of DENSO Corporation. We will further strengthen our ability to respond to crises and changes and will collaborate with many partners, both in the parts industry and other industries, to realize carbon neutrality, digitalization and increase resilience to coexist with uncertain situation. We will take on the challenges of creating exciting society full of smiles."

Great Cause: Going Green

DENSO has always been committed to sustainability. As part of that commitment, DENSO is accelerating its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality in three fields: manufacturing, mobility products, and energy use. Activities that supported this included:

Anjo Plant's Electrification Innovation Center. The plant captures and recycles CO2, supporting DENSO's efforts to eliminate CO2 emissions from its facilities. Testing a CO2 circulation plant at itsElectrification Innovation Center. The plant captures and recycles CO2, supporting DENSO's efforts to eliminate CO2 emissions from its facilities.

Expanding its alliance with Honeywell to develop, test, and fly electric propulsion systems for the urban air mobility segment. This supports both company's sustainability focus.

Providing key electrification products to Toyota and Subaru's all-new, all-electric bZ4X and SOLTERRA. The products help battery electric vehicles (BEVs) go farther, charge faster, and perform better.

Co-developing an eAxle used in Toyota's bZ4X. The product ultimately helps the vehicle increase its electric mileage.

Collaborating with United Semiconductor Japan Co., Ltd., on the production of power semiconductors to serve the growing electrification demand in the automotive market.

Great Cause: Bringing Peace of Mind

DENSO remains focused on building technologies and products that deliver safer solutions to everyone both on and off the road. Activities that supported this included:

Foundation of Two Great Causes: Creating a Better Society

To support and accelerate its Two Great Causes, DENSO strengthened its organizational foundation this fiscal year. During this time, DENSO expanded its focuses on software development and semiconductor procurement. Activities that supported this included:

Upskilling 1,000 employees in software development and 2,000 in other growth areas.

Investing in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc ., to help stabilize semiconductor supplies.

Issuing the company's first sustainability bonds to promote sustainability management. The bonds are issued to finance activities that contribute to environmental and social sustainability.

In its new fiscal year, DENSO will continue to focus on enriching mobility and achieving sustainability and peace-of-mind for all.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

