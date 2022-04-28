SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First quarter 2022 highlights over the prior-year first quarter include:

Net income of $2.8 million ; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.40 reflecting a 58.8 percent decrease year over year

Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $890,000 was $2.1 million , with EPS of $0.30

Mortgage origination volume of $97.4 million , reflects a decrease of $58.4 million , or 37.5 percent

The twelve months ended March 31, 2022 over the prior-year twelve months include:

Loans increased $56.1 million , or 7.1 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2022 and 2021 of $0.8 and $54.4 million , respectively

Deposits increased by $17.9 million , or 1.6 percent to $1.14 billion

Highlights Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Mar. 2022 Mar. 2021 % Change Operating revenue $ 14,279 $ 20,547 -30.5% Interest income 9,395 10,705 -12.2% Interest expense 918 1,080 -15.0% Net interest income 8,477 9,625 -11.9% Provision for loan losses - 750 -100.0% Noninterest income 5,802 10,922 -46.9% Noninterest expense 10,859 10,909 -0.5% Net income 2,813 7,081 -60.3% Earnings per diluted share 0.40 0.97 -58.8% Return on average assets 0.83% 2.21% -62.4% Return on average equity 8.08% 19.78% -59.2%







Non-GAAP Measures





Adjusted net income $ 2,110 $ 4,943 -57.3% Adjusted diluted EPS 0.30 0.68 -55.9%

"We had a solid start to the year, with positive loan growth and meaningful mortgage volume considering the rate headwinds" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Asset quality remained strong with minimal net charge-offs in the quarter and the completion of the sale of the large OREO property."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, of $14.3 million was down 30.5 percent from the first quarter of 2021, and down 8.9 percent from the linked quarter.

Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 11.9 percent, and down 6.6 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 53 and 21 basis points respectively, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $792,000 at March 31, 2022 .

Noninterest income was down 46.9 percent from the year ago quarter due to lower mortgage volume and gain on sale yields. The year over year impact of the OMSR recapture decreased $1.8 million .

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2022 were $97.4 million, down $58.4 million, or 37.5 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $72.2 million, down $64.6 million, or 47.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter. The Company's mix of origination continued to move away from refinance in the quarter, as new purchase and construction lending was $61.5 million (63 percent) of volume, with external refinance at $22.1 million (23 percent) and internal refinance at $13.8 million (14 percent).

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2022 was a positive $890,000, compared to a positive adjustment of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $566,000. The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2022, was $1.38 billion, up $71.5 million, or 5.5 percent, from $1.30 billion at March 31, 2021.

Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $97 million reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down from the linked quarter and the prior year. We recaptured nearly $900,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter due to the sharp increase in rates. We remain committed to the residential mortgage business line as it continues to be a gateway into more households, and an opportunity to deepen our level of services to existing ones."

Mortgage Banking









($ in thousands) Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Mortgage originations $ 97,394 $ 126,611 $ 152,623 $ 164,883 $ 155,836 Mortgage sales 72,154 110,543 123,083 119,064 136,708 Mortgage servicing portfolio 1,375,554 1,362,962 1,341,439 1,323,804 1,304,097 Mortgage servicing rights 13,135 12,034 11,194 10,678 10,490























Mortgage servicing revenue









Loan servicing fees 861 850 850 830 859 OMSR amortization (547) (807) (943) (948) (1,187) Net administrative fees 314 43 (93) (118) (328) OMSR valuation adjustment 890 581 248 (99) 2,706 Net loan servicing fees 1,204 624 155 (217) 2,378 Gain on sale of mortgages 1,676 3,194 3,947 4,255 5,859 Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 2,880 $ 3,818 $ 4,102 $ 4,038 $ 8,237

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 47 percent from the prior year period, primarily due to the decline in net mortgage banking revenue. The mortgage loan gain on sale yields were down 197 basis points from the prior year and the volume of loans sold was down due to volume and the retention of a higher percentage of originations placed on the Company's balance sheet. Wealth management revenue was up nearly 5 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. SB Financial's Title Agency grew revenue in the quarter to $602,000, up by nearly 16 percent from the prior year period.

For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense of $10.9 million was down 0.5 percent from the prior year period. The flat expense relative to the prior year was due to mortgage activity and open positions, offset by higher spending on technology.

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense







($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Noninterest Income (NII) $ 5,802 $ 6,589 $ 6,649 $ 6,537 $ 10,922 NII / Total Revenue 40.6% 42.1% 39.9% 41.7% 53.2% NII / Average Assets 1.7% 2.0% 2.0% 2.0% 3.4% Total Revenue Growth -46.9% -13.7% -15.3% -10.3% 91.9%











Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,859 $ 11,567 $ 11,256 $ 11,076 $ 10,909 Efficiency Ratio 75.9% 73.7% 67.4% 70.5% 53.0% NIE / Average Assets 3.2% 3.5% 3.4% 3.3% 3.4% Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets -1.5% -1.5% -1.4% -1.4% 0.0% Total Expense Growth -0.5% 8.3% -0.7% -5.0% 16.0%

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of March 31, 2022, were $1.34 billion, up $9.3 million, or 0.7 percent, year over year due to higher deposit levels, driven by remaining PPP related funds and lower consumer spending. Total shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2022, was $132.6 million, down 7.9 percent year over year, and represented 9.9 percent of total assets. Total equity reflected common stock repurchases and unrealized net losses on securities available for sale, which reduced other comprehensive income by $11.8 million in the first three months of this year. Tangible book value declined due to the above as well as the 5 percent stock dividend completed in the quarter.

Total loans held for investment were $850.7 million at March 31, 2022, up $2.5 million, or 0.3 percent, from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $56.1 million, or 7.1 percent, from the prior year and up $29.2 million, or 3.6 percent, from the end of the linked quarter.

The investment portfolio of $270.6 million, represented 20.3 percent of assets at March 31, 2022, and was up 47.7 percent year over year. Deposit balances of $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, increased by $17.9 million, or 1.6 percent, since March 31, 2021.

Mr. Klein continued, "Loan growth was a real positive in the quarter as we saw pipeline realization and we were able to reclaim several credits that we had participated out in prior years. We are still seeing a higher level of payoffs and loan pricing has remained very competitive. As we indicated last quarter, we sold the large OREO property during the quarter and now have non-performing assets down to a level of 42 basis points at period end."

Loan Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Annual

Growth Commercial $ 124,857 $ 122,373 $ 138,085 $ 149,998 $ 179,157 $ (54,300) % of Total 14.7% 14.9% 16.3% 17.6% 21.1% -30.3% Commercial RE 400,101 381,387 387,858 389,287 385,403 14,698 % of Total 47.0% 46.4% 45.8% 45.8% 45.4% 3.8% Agriculture 55,741 57,473 57,374 50,895 48,405 7,336 % of Total 6.6% 7.0% 6.8% 6.0% 5.7% 15.2% Residential RE 214,015 206,324 207,571 203,294 176,998 37,017 % of Total 25.2% 25.1% 24.5% 23.9% 20.9% 20.9% Consumer & Other 55,957 55,157 55,660 57,039 58,213 (2,256) % of Total 6.6% 6.7% 6.6% 6.7% 6.9% -3.9% Total Loans $ 850,671 $ 822,714 $ 846,548 $ 850,513 $ 848,176 $ 2,495 Total Growth Percentage









0.3%



























Deposit Balances











($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Annual

Growth Non-Int DDA $ 252,273 $ 247,044 $ 258,857 $ 240,572 $ 273,026 $ (20,753) % of Total 22.2% 22.2% 23.3% 22.0% 24.4% -7.6% Interest DDA 211,152 195,464 189,130 187,023 191,593 19,559 % of Total 18.6% 17.6% 17.0% 17.1% 17.1% 10.2% Savings 236,394 237,571 246,414 235,231 218,260 18,134 % of Total 20.8% 21.3% 22.2% 21.6% 19.5% 8.3% Money Market 289,699 276,462 258,741 255,512 249,088 40,611 % of Total 25.5% 24.8% 23.3% 23.4% 22.2% 16.3% Time Deposits 148,553 156,504 158,518 172,696 188,229 (39,676) % of Total 13.1% 14.1% 14.3% 15.8% 16.8% -21.1% Total Deposits $ 1,138,071 $ 1,113,045 $ 1,111,660 $ 1,091,034 $ 1,120,196 $ 17,875 Total Growth Percentage









1.6%

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, which was down $890,000 or 13.8 percent year over year. The Company recorded $1,000 in net charge-offs in the quarter. The loan loss reserve of $13.8 million is up $478,000 or 3.6 percent year over year and represents 1.62 percent of total loans. OREO balances declined as a result of the sale of a large real estate property.

Nonperforming Assets









Annual

Change ($ in thousands, except ratios) Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Jun. 2021 Mar. 2021 Commercial & Agriculture $ 142 $ 143 $ 144 $ 375 $ 615 $ (473) % of Total Com./Ag. loans 0.08% 0.08% 0.07% 0.19% 0.27% -76.9% Commercial RE 544 554 566 1,026 2,402 (1,858) % of Total CRE loans 0.14% 0.15% 0.15% 0.26% 0.62% -77.4% Residential RE 3,198 2,484 2,056 1,751 2,138 1,060 % of Total Res. RE loans 1.49% 1.20% 0.99% 0.86% 1.21% 49.6% Consumer & Other 409 471 422 463 480 (71) % of Total Con./Oth. loans 0.73% 0.85% 0.76% 0.81% 0.82% -14.8% Total Nonaccruing Loans 4,293 3,652 3,188 3,615 5,635 (1,342) % of Total loans 0.50% 0.44% 0.38% 0.43% 0.66% -23.8% Accruing Restructured Loans 762 725 805 758 794 (32) Total Change (%)









-4.0% Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans 5,055 4,377 3,993 4,373 6,429 (1,374) % of Total loans 0.59% 0.53% 0.47% 0.51% 0.76% -21.4% Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets 527 2,104 1,601 1,603 43 484 Total Change (%)









1125.6% Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,582 $ 6,481 $ 5,594 $ 5,976 $ 6,472 $ (890) % of Total assets 0.42% 0.49% 0.42% 0.46% 0.49% -13.8%

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on April 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers that consistently reported increased in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 5 percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein

Chairman, President and

Chief Executive Officer

Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)





































March

December

September

June

March





($ in thousands)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



























ASSETS





















Cash and due from banks

$ 130,003

$ 149,511

$ 138,015

$ 154,993

$ 206,036

Interest bearing time deposits

1,894

2,643

2,651

2,906

3,562

Available-for-sale securities

265,311

263,259

248,815

211,756

177,918

Loans held for sale

4,737

7,472

10,335

8,731

8,689

Loans, net of unearned income

850,671

822,714

846,548

850,513

848,176

Allowance for loan losses

(13,804)

(13,805)

(13,812)

(13,306)

(13,326)

Premises and equipment, net

23,039

23,212

23,874

24,343

23,233

Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost

5,303

5,303

5,303

5,303

5,303

Foreclosed assets and other assets

527

2,104

1,601

1,603

43

Interest receivable

2,815

2,920

2,954

3,000

3,371

Goodwill

23,239

23,191

22,091

22,091

22,091

Cash value of life insurance

17,932

17,867

17,795

17,721

17,651

Mortgage servicing rights

13,135

12,034

11,194

10,678

10,490

Other assets

10,328

12,430

12,361

12,175

12,630

































Total assets

$ 1,335,130

$ 1,330,855

$ 1,329,725

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867



















































































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Deposits























Non interest bearing demand

$ 252,273

$ 247,044

$ 258,857

$ 240,572

$ 273,026



Interest bearing demand

211,152

195,464

189,130

187,023

191,593



Savings

236,394

237,571

246,414

235,231

218,260



Money market

289,699

276,462

258,741

255,512

249,088



Time deposits

148,553

156,504

158,518

172,696

188,229

































Total deposits

1,138,071

1,113,045

1,111,660

1,091,034

1,120,196





























Short-term borrowings

19,035

15,320

20,771

25,096

24,321

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

5,500

5,500

5,500

5,500

8,000

Trust preferred securities

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

10,310

Subordinated debt net of issuance costs

19,558

19,546

19,534

19,522

-

Interest payable

536

299

576

417

489

Other liabilities

9,483

21,906

17,082

16,611

18,585

































Total liabilities

1,202,493

1,185,926

1,185,433

1,168,490

1,181,901





























Shareholders' Equity























Common stock

61,319

54,463

54,463

54,463

54,463



Additional paid-in capital

14,872

14,944

14,875

14,906

14,755



Retained earnings

94,833

99,716

97,183

93,851

90,883



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,659)

(1,845)

(699)

499

(457)



Treasury stock

(24,728)

(22,349)

(21,530)

(19,702)

(15,678)

































Total shareholders' equity

132,637

144,929

144,292

144,017

143,966

































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,335,130

$ 1,330,855

$ 1,329,725

$ 1,312,507

$ 1,325,867

SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)



























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended





































March

December

September

June

March

Interest income



2022

2021

2021

2021

2021



Loans























Taxable

$ 8,052

$ 8,889

$ 9,948

$ 9,196

$ 9,926



Tax exempt

61

59

52

47

48



Securities























Taxable

1,235

969

939

835

643



Tax exempt

47

86

94

85

88

































Total interest income

9,395

10,003

11,033

10,163

10,705





























Interest expense

























Deposits

618

640

709

818

962



Repurchase agreements & other

13

7

12

12

11



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

39

41

40

51

56



Trust preferred securities

53

49

49

50

51



Subordinated debt

195

188

199

75

-

































Total interest expense

918

925

1,009

1,006

1,080

























































Net interest income

8,477

9,078

10,024

9,157

9,625































Provision for loan losses

-

-

300

-

750





























Net interest income after provision





















for loan losses



8,477

9,078

9,724

9,157

8,875





























Noninterest income

























Wealth management fees

955

988

959

955

912



Customer service fees

794

827

812

820

758



Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR

1,676

3,194

3,947

4,255

5,859



Mortgage loan servicing fees, net

1,204

624

155

(217)

2,378



Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans

169

44

52

45

17



Title insurance revenue

602

528

508

532

521



Gain (loss) on sale of assets

55

1

1

2

(2)



Other

347

383

215

145

479

































Total noninterest income

5,802

6,589

6,649

6,537

10,922





























Noninterest expense























Salaries and employee benefits

6,189

6,648

6,689

6,881

6,620



Net occupancy expense

742

846

714

748

740



Equipment expense

854

899

872

778

732



Data processing fees

576

721

671

653

534



Professional fees

950

872

817

574

764



Marketing expense

231

228

201

220

135



Telephone and communication expense 111

148

140

139

154



Postage and delivery expense

116

106

100

97

111



State, local and other taxes

278

288

286

278

323



Employee expense

136

163

186

161

153



Other expenses

676

648

580

547

643

































Total noninterest expense

10,859

11,567

11,256

11,076

10,909

























































Income before income tax expense

3,420

4,100

5,117

4,618

8,888































Income tax expense

607

768

1,014

857

1,807





























Net income





$ 2,813

$ 3,332

$ 4,103

$ 3,761

$ 7,081





























Common share data:























Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.40

$ 0.49

$ 0.59

$ 0.53

$ 0.97































Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.40

$ 0.49

$ 0.58

$ 0.52

$ 0.97





























Average shares outstanding (in thousands):























Basic:

7,035

6,906

6,966

7,148

7,317



Diluted:

7,100

6,970

7,017

7,200

7,335



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)























($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

At and for the Three Months Ended





























March

December

September

June

March

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

























Net interest income

$ 8,477

$ 9,078

$ 10,024

$ 9,157

$ 9,625

Tax-equivalent adjustment

29

39

39

35

36

Tax-equivalent net interest income

8,506

9,117

10,063

9,192

9,661

Provision for loan loss

-

-

300

-

750

Noninterest income

5,802

6,589

6,649

6,537

10,922

Total operating revenue

14,279

15,667

16,673

15,694

20,547

Noninterest expense

10,859

11,567

11,256

11,076

10,909

Pre-tax pre-provision income

3,420

4,100

5,417

4,618

9,638

Pretax income

3,420

4,100

5,117

4,618

8,888

Net income

2,813

3,332

4,103

3,761

7,081

























PER SHARE INFORMATION:





















Basic earnings per share (EPS)

0.40

0.49

0.59

0.53

0.97

Diluted earnings per share

0.40

0.49

0.58

0.52

0.97

Common dividends

0.115

0.115

0.110

0.110

0.105

Book value per common share

18.65

21.05

20.83

20.50

19.88

Tangible book value per common share (TBV)

15.31

17.60

17.55

17.27

16.74

Market price per common share

19.91

19.67

18.18

18.50

18.26

Market price to TBV

130.1%

111.8%

103.6%

107.2%

109.1%

Market price to trailing 12 month EPS

10.0

7.7

6.7

6.5

6.4

























PERFORMANCE RATIOS:





















Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.83%

0.99%

1.23%

1.13%

2.21%

Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA

1.01%

1.22%

1.63%

1.39%

3.01%

Return on average equity

8.08%

9.21%

11.35%

10.42%

19.78%

Return on average tangible equity

9.75%

10.92%

13.47%

12.37%

23.52%

Efficiency ratio

75.93%

73.72%

67.40%

70.46%

53.01%

Earning asset yield

2.96%

3.17%

3.25%

3.56%

3.66%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

0.39%

0.40%

0.44%

0.44%

0.50%

Net interest margin

2.67%

2.87%

3.20%

2.93%

3.20%

Tax equivalent effect

0.01%

0.02%

0.01%

0.01%

0.01%

Net interest margin, tax equivalent

2.68%

2.89%

3.21%

2.94%

3.21%

Non interest income/Average assets

1.72%

1.96%

1.99%

1.97%

3.41%

Non interest expense/Average assets

3.22%

3.45%

3.38%

3.33%

3.40%

Net noninterest expense/Average assets

-1.50%

-1.48%

-1.38%

-1.37%

0.00%

























ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:





















Gross charge-offs

9

34

24

26

52

Recoveries

8

27

230

6

54

Net charge-offs

1

7

(206)

20

(2)

Nonaccruing loans/Total loans

0.50%

0.44%

0.38%

0.43%

0.66%

Nonperforming loans/Total loans

0.59%

0.53%

0.47%

0.51%

0.76%

Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO

0.66%

0.79%

0.66%

0.70%

0.76%

Nonperforming assets/Total assets

0.42%

0.49%

0.42%

0.46%

0.49%

Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans

273.08%

315.40%

345.91%

304.28%

207.28%

Allowance for loan loss/Total loans

1.62%

1.68%

1.63%

1.56%

1.57%

Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)

0.00%

0.00%

(0.10%)

0.01%

(0.00%)

Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs

N/M

0.00%

(145.63%)

0.00%

(37500.00%)

























CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:





















Loans/ Deposits

74.75%

73.92%

76.15%

77.95%

75.72%

Equity/ Assets

9.93%

10.89%

10.85%

10.97%

10.86%

Tangible equity/Tangible assets

8.30%

9.27%

9.30%

9.41%

9.30%

Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)

13.71%

13.94%

13.23%

13.11%

13.08%

























END OF PERIOD BALANCES





















Total assets

1,335,130

1,330,855

1,329,725

1,312,507

1,325,867

Total loans

850,671

822,714

846,548

850,513

848,176

Deposits

1,138,071

1,113,045

1,111,660

1,091,034

1,120,196

Stockholders equity

132,637

144,929

144,292

144,017

143,966

Goodwill and intangibles

23,804

23,774

22,692

22,710

22,728

Tangible equity

108,833

121,155

121,600

121,307

121,238

Mortgage servicing portfolio

1,375,554

1,362,962

1,341,439

1,323,804

1,304,097

Wealth/Brokerage assets under care

560,698

618,279

588,319

600,904

576,503

Total assets under care

3,271,382

3,312,096

3,259,483

3,237,215

3,206,467

Full-time equivalent employees

256

269

264

256

246

Period end common shares outstanding

7,111

6,884

6,927

7,026

7,242

Market capitalization (all)

141,575

135,415

125,935

129,984

132,239

























AVERAGE BALANCES





















Total assets

1,350,982

1,342,202

1,333,369

1,329,348

1,281,635

Total earning assets

1,270,218

1,263,431

1,253,722

1,251,213

1,203,284

Total loans

832,825

845,078

856,486

853,794

862,898

Deposits

1,134,234

1,123,843

1,109,491

1,115,186

1,073,641

Stockholders equity

139,214

144,749

144,565

144,315

143,167

Goodwill and intangibles

23,801

22,701

22,701

22,718

22,736

Tangible equity

115,413

122,048

121,864

121,597

120,431

Average basic shares outstanding

7,035

6,906

6,966

7,148

7,317

Average diluted shares outstanding

7,100

6,970

7,017

7,200

7,335



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022



Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021





Average

Average



Average

Average Assets

Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate























Taxable securities/cash

$ 429,839 $ 1,235 1.15%



$ 332,824 $ 643 0.77%

Nontaxable securities

7,554 47 2.49%



7,562 88 4.65%

Loans, net

832,825 8,113 3.90%



862,898 9,974 4.62%























Total earning assets

1,270,218 9,395 2.96%



1,203,284 10,705 3.56%























Cash and due from banks

8,156







7,775





Allowance for loan losses

(13,807)







(12,843)





Premises and equipment

25,317







23,503





Other assets

61,098







59,916



























Total assets

$ 1,350,982







$ 1,281,635

























Liabilities



















Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand

$ 733,095 $ 398 0.22%



$ 614,802 $ 508 0.33%

Time deposits

155,006 220 0.57%



206,903 454 0.88%

Repurchase agreements & other

25,115 13 0.21%



24,134 11 0.18%

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

5,500 39 2.84%



8,000 56 2.80%

Trust preferred securities

10,310 53 2.06%



10,310 51 1.98%

Subordinated debt

19,552 195 3.99%



- - 0.00%























Total interest bearing liabilities

948,578 918 0.39%



864,149 1,080 0.50%























Non interest bearing demand

246,133 -





251,936 -

























Total funding

1,194,711

0.31%



1,116,085

0.39%























Other liabilities

17,057







22,383



























Total liabilities

1,211,768







1,138,468



























Equity

139,214







143,167



























Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,350,982







$ 1,281,635



























Net interest income



$ 8,477







$ 9,625

























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 2.67%







3.20%























Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 2.68%







3.21%

- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis

















Non-GAAP reconciliation

Three Months Ended









($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)

Mar. 31, 2022

Mar. 31, 2021









Total Operating Revenue

$ 14,279

$ 20,547 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*

(889)

(2,706)









Adjusted Total Operating Revenue

13,390

17,841



















Income before Income Taxes

3,420

8,888 Adjustment for OMSR

(889)

(2,706)









Adjusted Income before Income Taxes

2,531

6,182



















Provision for Income Taxes

607

1,807 Adjustment for OMSR **

(187)

(568)









Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes

420

1,239



















Net Income

2,813

7,081 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(703)

(2,138)









Adjusted Net Income

2,110

4,943



















Diluted Earnings per Share

0.40

0.97 Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

(0.10)

(0.29)









Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 0.30

$ 0.68



















Return on Average Assets

0.83%

2.21% Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses

-0.21%

-0.67%









Adjusted Return on Average Assets

0.62%

1.54%









*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights













**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate





