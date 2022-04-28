SB Financial Group Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

DEFIANCE, Ohio, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) ("SB Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First quarter 2022 highlights over the prior-year first quarter include:
- Net income of $2.8 million; diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.40 reflecting a 58.8 percent decrease year over year
- Adjusted net income, excluding the positive impact of the Originated Mortgage Servicing Rights ("OMSR") recovery of $890,000 was $2.1 million, with EPS of $0.30
- Mortgage origination volume of $97.4 million, reflects a decrease of $58.4 million, or 37.5 percent
The twelve months ended March 31, 2022 over the prior-year twelve months include:
- Loans increased $56.1 million, or 7.1 percent year over year excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan balances in 2022 and 2021 of $0.8 and $54.4 million, respectively
- Deposits increased by $17.9 million, or 1.6 percent to $1.14 billion
Highlights
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Mar. 2022
Mar. 2021
% Change
Operating revenue
$ 14,279
$ 20,547
-30.5%
Interest income
9,395
10,705
-12.2%
Interest expense
918
1,080
-15.0%
Net interest income
8,477
9,625
-11.9%
Provision for loan losses
-
750
-100.0%
Noninterest income
5,802
10,922
-46.9%
Noninterest expense
10,859
10,909
-0.5%
Net income
2,813
7,081
-60.3%
Earnings per diluted share
0.40
0.97
-58.8%
Return on average assets
0.83%
2.21%
-62.4%
Return on average equity
8.08%
19.78%
-59.2%
Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted net income
$ 2,110
$ 4,943
-57.3%
Adjusted diluted EPS
0.30
0.68
-55.9%
"We had a solid start to the year, with positive loan growth and meaningful mortgage volume considering the rate headwinds" said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. "Asset quality remained strong with minimal net charge-offs in the quarter and the completion of the sale of the large OREO property."
Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, of $14.3 million was down 30.5 percent from the first quarter of 2021, and down 8.9 percent from the linked quarter.
- Net interest income was down from the year-ago quarter by 11.9 percent, and down 6.6 percent from the linked quarter as the impact of PPP forgiveness declined.
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis was down from the year-ago and linked quarter by 53 and 21 basis points respectively, as cash balances continued to be higher than normal, and PPP balances were down to $792,000 at March 31, 2022.
- Noninterest income was down 46.9 percent from the year ago quarter due to lower mortgage volume and gain on sale yields. The year over year impact of the OMSR recapture decreased $1.8 million.
Mortgage loan originations for the first quarter of 2022 were $97.4 million, down $58.4 million, or 37.5 percent, from the year-ago quarter. Total sales of originated loans were $72.2 million, down $64.6 million, or 47.2 percent, from the year-ago quarter. The Company's mix of origination continued to move away from refinance in the quarter, as new purchase and construction lending was $61.5 million (63 percent) of volume, with external refinance at $22.1 million (23 percent) and internal refinance at $13.8 million (14 percent).
Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the first quarter of 2022 was a positive $890,000, compared to a positive adjustment of $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $566,000. The servicing portfolio at March 31, 2022, was $1.38 billion, up $71.5 million, or 5.5 percent, from $1.30 billion at March 31, 2021.
Mr. Klein noted, "Mortgage originations of $97 million reflected the decline in refinance volume, which was down from the linked quarter and the prior year. We recaptured nearly $900,000 on our service rights impairment in the quarter due to the sharp increase in rates. We remain committed to the residential mortgage business line as it continues to be a gateway into more households, and an opportunity to deepen our level of services to existing ones."
Mortgage Banking
($ in thousands)
Mar. 2022
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Mortgage originations
$ 97,394
$ 126,611
$ 152,623
$ 164,883
$ 155,836
Mortgage sales
72,154
110,543
123,083
119,064
136,708
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,375,554
1,362,962
1,341,439
1,323,804
1,304,097
Mortgage servicing rights
13,135
12,034
11,194
10,678
10,490
Mortgage servicing revenue
Loan servicing fees
861
850
850
830
859
OMSR amortization
(547)
(807)
(943)
(948)
(1,187)
Net administrative fees
314
43
(93)
(118)
(328)
OMSR valuation adjustment
890
581
248
(99)
2,706
Net loan servicing fees
1,204
624
155
(217)
2,378
Gain on sale of mortgages
1,676
3,194
3,947
4,255
5,859
Mortgage banking revenue, net
$ 2,880
$ 3,818
$ 4,102
$ 4,038
$ 8,237
SB Financial's noninterest income for the quarter was down 47 percent from the prior year period, primarily due to the decline in net mortgage banking revenue. The mortgage loan gain on sale yields were down 197 basis points from the prior year and the volume of loans sold was down due to volume and the retention of a higher percentage of originations placed on the Company's balance sheet. Wealth management revenue was up nearly 5 percent from the prior year due to higher retention levels and growth in the equity sector. SB Financial's Title Agency grew revenue in the quarter to $602,000, up by nearly 16 percent from the prior year period.
For the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense of $10.9 million was down 0.5 percent from the prior year period. The flat expense relative to the prior year was due to mortgage activity and open positions, offset by higher spending on technology.
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2022
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Noninterest Income (NII)
$ 5,802
$ 6,589
$ 6,649
$ 6,537
$ 10,922
NII / Total Revenue
40.6%
42.1%
39.9%
41.7%
53.2%
NII / Average Assets
1.7%
2.0%
2.0%
2.0%
3.4%
Total Revenue Growth
-46.9%
-13.7%
-15.3%
-10.3%
91.9%
Noninterest Expense (NIE)
$ 10,859
$ 11,567
$ 11,256
$ 11,076
$ 10,909
Efficiency Ratio
75.9%
73.7%
67.4%
70.5%
53.0%
NIE / Average Assets
3.2%
3.5%
3.4%
3.3%
3.4%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets
-1.5%
-1.5%
-1.4%
-1.4%
0.0%
Total Expense Growth
-0.5%
8.3%
-0.7%
-5.0%
16.0%
Total assets as of March 31, 2022, were $1.34 billion, up $9.3 million, or 0.7 percent, year over year due to higher deposit levels, driven by remaining PPP related funds and lower consumer spending. Total shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2022, was $132.6 million, down 7.9 percent year over year, and represented 9.9 percent of total assets. Total equity reflected common stock repurchases and unrealized net losses on securities available for sale, which reduced other comprehensive income by $11.8 million in the first three months of this year. Tangible book value declined due to the above as well as the 5 percent stock dividend completed in the quarter.
Total loans held for investment were $850.7 million at March 31, 2022, up $2.5 million, or 0.3 percent, from March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $56.1 million, or 7.1 percent, from the prior year and up $29.2 million, or 3.6 percent, from the end of the linked quarter.
The investment portfolio of $270.6 million, represented 20.3 percent of assets at March 31, 2022, and was up 47.7 percent year over year. Deposit balances of $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, increased by $17.9 million, or 1.6 percent, since March 31, 2021.
Mr. Klein continued, "Loan growth was a real positive in the quarter as we saw pipeline realization and we were able to reclaim several credits that we had participated out in prior years. We are still seeing a higher level of payoffs and loan pricing has remained very competitive. As we indicated last quarter, we sold the large OREO property during the quarter and now have non-performing assets down to a level of 42 basis points at period end."
Loan Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2022
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Annual
Commercial
$ 124,857
$ 122,373
$ 138,085
$ 149,998
$ 179,157
$ (54,300)
% of Total
14.7%
14.9%
16.3%
17.6%
21.1%
-30.3%
Commercial RE
400,101
381,387
387,858
389,287
385,403
14,698
% of Total
47.0%
46.4%
45.8%
45.8%
45.4%
3.8%
Agriculture
55,741
57,473
57,374
50,895
48,405
7,336
% of Total
6.6%
7.0%
6.8%
6.0%
5.7%
15.2%
Residential RE
214,015
206,324
207,571
203,294
176,998
37,017
% of Total
25.2%
25.1%
24.5%
23.9%
20.9%
20.9%
Consumer & Other
55,957
55,157
55,660
57,039
58,213
(2,256)
% of Total
6.6%
6.7%
6.6%
6.7%
6.9%
-3.9%
Total Loans
$ 850,671
$ 822,714
$ 846,548
$ 850,513
$ 848,176
$ 2,495
Total Growth Percentage
0.3%
Deposit Balances
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2022
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Annual
Non-Int DDA
$ 252,273
$ 247,044
$ 258,857
$ 240,572
$ 273,026
$ (20,753)
% of Total
22.2%
22.2%
23.3%
22.0%
24.4%
-7.6%
Interest DDA
211,152
195,464
189,130
187,023
191,593
19,559
% of Total
18.6%
17.6%
17.0%
17.1%
17.1%
10.2%
Savings
236,394
237,571
246,414
235,231
218,260
18,134
% of Total
20.8%
21.3%
22.2%
21.6%
19.5%
8.3%
Money Market
289,699
276,462
258,741
255,512
249,088
40,611
% of Total
25.5%
24.8%
23.3%
23.4%
22.2%
16.3%
Time Deposits
148,553
156,504
158,518
172,696
188,229
(39,676)
% of Total
13.1%
14.1%
14.3%
15.8%
16.8%
-21.1%
Total Deposits
$ 1,138,071
$ 1,113,045
$ 1,111,660
$ 1,091,034
$ 1,120,196
$ 17,875
Total Growth Percentage
1.6%
SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.6 million as of March 31, 2022, which was down $890,000 or 13.8 percent year over year. The Company recorded $1,000 in net charge-offs in the quarter. The loan loss reserve of $13.8 million is up $478,000 or 3.6 percent year over year and represents 1.62 percent of total loans. OREO balances declined as a result of the sale of a large real estate property.
Nonperforming Assets
Annual
($ in thousands, except ratios)
Mar. 2022
Dec. 2021
Sep. 2021
Jun. 2021
Mar. 2021
Commercial & Agriculture
$ 142
$ 143
$ 144
$ 375
$ 615
$ (473)
% of Total Com./Ag. loans
0.08%
0.08%
0.07%
0.19%
0.27%
-76.9%
Commercial RE
544
554
566
1,026
2,402
(1,858)
% of Total CRE loans
0.14%
0.15%
0.15%
0.26%
0.62%
-77.4%
Residential RE
3,198
2,484
2,056
1,751
2,138
1,060
% of Total Res. RE loans
1.49%
1.20%
0.99%
0.86%
1.21%
49.6%
Consumer & Other
409
471
422
463
480
(71)
% of Total Con./Oth. loans
0.73%
0.85%
0.76%
0.81%
0.82%
-14.8%
Total Nonaccruing Loans
4,293
3,652
3,188
3,615
5,635
(1,342)
% of Total loans
0.50%
0.44%
0.38%
0.43%
0.66%
-23.8%
Accruing Restructured Loans
762
725
805
758
794
(32)
Total Change (%)
-4.0%
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans
5,055
4,377
3,993
4,373
6,429
(1,374)
% of Total loans
0.59%
0.53%
0.47%
0.51%
0.76%
-21.4%
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets
527
2,104
1,601
1,603
43
484
Total Change (%)
1125.6%
Total Nonperforming Assets
$ 5,582
$ 6,481
$ 5,594
$ 5,976
$ 6,472
$ (890)
% of Total assets
0.42%
0.49%
0.42%
0.46%
0.49%
-13.8%
The Company will hold a related conference call and webcast on April 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company's website.
Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "SBFG".
In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. "Bank Honor Roll" of superior performers that consistently reported increased in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or 5 percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.
Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial's Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company's management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com
Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com
###
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
March
December
September
June
March
($ in thousands)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 130,003
$ 149,511
$ 138,015
$ 154,993
$ 206,036
Interest bearing time deposits
1,894
2,643
2,651
2,906
3,562
Available-for-sale securities
265,311
263,259
248,815
211,756
177,918
Loans held for sale
4,737
7,472
10,335
8,731
8,689
Loans, net of unearned income
850,671
822,714
846,548
850,513
848,176
Allowance for loan losses
(13,804)
(13,805)
(13,812)
(13,306)
(13,326)
Premises and equipment, net
23,039
23,212
23,874
24,343
23,233
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost
5,303
5,303
5,303
5,303
5,303
Foreclosed assets and other assets
527
2,104
1,601
1,603
43
Interest receivable
2,815
2,920
2,954
3,000
3,371
Goodwill
23,239
23,191
22,091
22,091
22,091
Cash value of life insurance
17,932
17,867
17,795
17,721
17,651
Mortgage servicing rights
13,135
12,034
11,194
10,678
10,490
Other assets
10,328
12,430
12,361
12,175
12,630
Total assets
$ 1,335,130
$ 1,330,855
$ 1,329,725
$ 1,312,507
$ 1,325,867
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
Non interest bearing demand
$ 252,273
$ 247,044
$ 258,857
$ 240,572
$ 273,026
Interest bearing demand
211,152
195,464
189,130
187,023
191,593
Savings
236,394
237,571
246,414
235,231
218,260
Money market
289,699
276,462
258,741
255,512
249,088
Time deposits
148,553
156,504
158,518
172,696
188,229
Total deposits
1,138,071
1,113,045
1,111,660
1,091,034
1,120,196
Short-term borrowings
19,035
15,320
20,771
25,096
24,321
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
5,500
5,500
5,500
5,500
8,000
Trust preferred securities
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs
19,558
19,546
19,534
19,522
-
Interest payable
536
299
576
417
489
Other liabilities
9,483
21,906
17,082
16,611
18,585
Total liabilities
1,202,493
1,185,926
1,185,433
1,168,490
1,181,901
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
61,319
54,463
54,463
54,463
54,463
Additional paid-in capital
14,872
14,944
14,875
14,906
14,755
Retained earnings
94,833
99,716
97,183
93,851
90,883
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(13,659)
(1,845)
(699)
499
(457)
Treasury stock
(24,728)
(22,349)
(21,530)
(19,702)
(15,678)
Total shareholders' equity
132,637
144,929
144,292
144,017
143,966
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,335,130
$ 1,330,855
$ 1,329,725
$ 1,312,507
$ 1,325,867
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March
December
September
June
March
Interest income
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Loans
Taxable
$ 8,052
$ 8,889
$ 9,948
$ 9,196
$ 9,926
Tax exempt
61
59
52
47
48
Securities
Taxable
1,235
969
939
835
643
Tax exempt
47
86
94
85
88
Total interest income
9,395
10,003
11,033
10,163
10,705
Interest expense
Deposits
618
640
709
818
962
Repurchase agreements & other
13
7
12
12
11
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
39
41
40
51
56
Trust preferred securities
53
49
49
50
51
Subordinated debt
195
188
199
75
-
Total interest expense
918
925
1,009
1,006
1,080
Net interest income
8,477
9,078
10,024
9,157
9,625
Provision for loan losses
-
-
300
-
750
Net interest income after provision
for loan losses
8,477
9,078
9,724
9,157
8,875
Noninterest income
Wealth management fees
955
988
959
955
912
Customer service fees
794
827
812
820
758
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR
1,676
3,194
3,947
4,255
5,859
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net
1,204
624
155
(217)
2,378
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
169
44
52
45
17
Title insurance revenue
602
528
508
532
521
Gain (loss) on sale of assets
55
1
1
2
(2)
Other
347
383
215
145
479
Total noninterest income
5,802
6,589
6,649
6,537
10,922
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
6,189
6,648
6,689
6,881
6,620
Net occupancy expense
742
846
714
748
740
Equipment expense
854
899
872
778
732
Data processing fees
576
721
671
653
534
Professional fees
950
872
817
574
764
Marketing expense
231
228
201
220
135
Telephone and communication expense
111
148
140
139
154
Postage and delivery expense
116
106
100
97
111
State, local and other taxes
278
288
286
278
323
Employee expense
136
163
186
161
153
Other expenses
676
648
580
547
643
Total noninterest expense
10,859
11,567
11,256
11,076
10,909
Income before income tax expense
3,420
4,100
5,117
4,618
8,888
Income tax expense
607
768
1,014
857
1,807
Net income
$ 2,813
$ 3,332
$ 4,103
$ 3,761
$ 7,081
Common share data:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 0.40
$ 0.49
$ 0.59
$ 0.53
$ 0.97
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 0.40
$ 0.49
$ 0.58
$ 0.52
$ 0.97
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):
Basic:
7,035
6,906
6,966
7,148
7,317
Diluted:
7,100
6,970
7,017
7,200
7,335
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
At and for the Three Months Ended
March
December
September
June
March
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Net interest income
$ 8,477
$ 9,078
$ 10,024
$ 9,157
$ 9,625
Tax-equivalent adjustment
29
39
39
35
36
Tax-equivalent net interest income
8,506
9,117
10,063
9,192
9,661
Provision for loan loss
-
-
300
-
750
Noninterest income
5,802
6,589
6,649
6,537
10,922
Total operating revenue
14,279
15,667
16,673
15,694
20,547
Noninterest expense
10,859
11,567
11,256
11,076
10,909
Pre-tax pre-provision income
3,420
4,100
5,417
4,618
9,638
Pretax income
3,420
4,100
5,117
4,618
8,888
Net income
2,813
3,332
4,103
3,761
7,081
PER SHARE INFORMATION:
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
0.40
0.49
0.59
0.53
0.97
Diluted earnings per share
0.40
0.49
0.58
0.52
0.97
Common dividends
0.115
0.115
0.110
0.110
0.105
Book value per common share
18.65
21.05
20.83
20.50
19.88
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)
15.31
17.60
17.55
17.27
16.74
Market price per common share
19.91
19.67
18.18
18.50
18.26
Market price to TBV
130.1%
111.8%
103.6%
107.2%
109.1%
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS
10.0
7.7
6.7
6.5
6.4
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.83%
0.99%
1.23%
1.13%
2.21%
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
1.01%
1.22%
1.63%
1.39%
3.01%
Return on average equity
8.08%
9.21%
11.35%
10.42%
19.78%
Return on average tangible equity
9.75%
10.92%
13.47%
12.37%
23.52%
Efficiency ratio
75.93%
73.72%
67.40%
70.46%
53.01%
Earning asset yield
2.96%
3.17%
3.25%
3.56%
3.66%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
0.39%
0.40%
0.44%
0.44%
0.50%
Net interest margin
2.67%
2.87%
3.20%
2.93%
3.20%
Tax equivalent effect
0.01%
0.02%
0.01%
0.01%
0.01%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent
2.68%
2.89%
3.21%
2.94%
3.21%
Non interest income/Average assets
1.72%
1.96%
1.99%
1.97%
3.41%
Non interest expense/Average assets
3.22%
3.45%
3.38%
3.33%
3.40%
Net noninterest expense/Average assets
-1.50%
-1.48%
-1.38%
-1.37%
0.00%
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Gross charge-offs
9
34
24
26
52
Recoveries
8
27
230
6
54
Net charge-offs
1
7
(206)
20
(2)
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans
0.50%
0.44%
0.38%
0.43%
0.66%
Nonperforming loans/Total loans
0.59%
0.53%
0.47%
0.51%
0.76%
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO
0.66%
0.79%
0.66%
0.70%
0.76%
Nonperforming assets/Total assets
0.42%
0.49%
0.42%
0.46%
0.49%
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans
273.08%
315.40%
345.91%
304.28%
207.28%
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
1.62%
1.68%
1.63%
1.56%
1.57%
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)
0.00%
0.00%
(0.10%)
0.01%
(0.00%)
Loan loss provision/Net charge-offs
N/M
0.00%
(145.63%)
0.00%
(37500.00%)
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:
Loans/ Deposits
74.75%
73.92%
76.15%
77.95%
75.72%
Equity/ Assets
9.93%
10.89%
10.85%
10.97%
10.86%
Tangible equity/Tangible assets
8.30%
9.27%
9.30%
9.41%
9.30%
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)
13.71%
13.94%
13.23%
13.11%
13.08%
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total assets
1,335,130
1,330,855
1,329,725
1,312,507
1,325,867
Total loans
850,671
822,714
846,548
850,513
848,176
Deposits
1,138,071
1,113,045
1,111,660
1,091,034
1,120,196
Stockholders equity
132,637
144,929
144,292
144,017
143,966
Goodwill and intangibles
23,804
23,774
22,692
22,710
22,728
Tangible equity
108,833
121,155
121,600
121,307
121,238
Mortgage servicing portfolio
1,375,554
1,362,962
1,341,439
1,323,804
1,304,097
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care
560,698
618,279
588,319
600,904
576,503
Total assets under care
3,271,382
3,312,096
3,259,483
3,237,215
3,206,467
Full-time equivalent employees
256
269
264
256
246
Period end common shares outstanding
7,111
6,884
6,927
7,026
7,242
Market capitalization (all)
141,575
135,415
125,935
129,984
132,239
AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
1,350,982
1,342,202
1,333,369
1,329,348
1,281,635
Total earning assets
1,270,218
1,263,431
1,253,722
1,251,213
1,203,284
Total loans
832,825
845,078
856,486
853,794
862,898
Deposits
1,134,234
1,123,843
1,109,491
1,115,186
1,073,641
Stockholders equity
139,214
144,749
144,565
144,315
143,167
Goodwill and intangibles
23,801
22,701
22,701
22,718
22,736
Tangible equity
115,413
122,048
121,864
121,597
120,431
Average basic shares outstanding
7,035
6,906
6,966
7,148
7,317
Average diluted shares outstanding
7,100
6,970
7,017
7,200
7,335
SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2022
Three Months Ended Mar. 31, 2021
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Taxable securities/cash
$ 429,839
$ 1,235
1.15%
$ 332,824
$ 643
0.77%
Nontaxable securities
7,554
47
2.49%
7,562
88
4.65%
Loans, net
832,825
8,113
3.90%
862,898
9,974
4.62%
Total earning assets
1,270,218
9,395
2.96%
1,203,284
10,705
3.56%
Cash and due from banks
8,156
7,775
Allowance for loan losses
(13,807)
(12,843)
Premises and equipment
25,317
23,503
Other assets
61,098
59,916
Total assets
$ 1,350,982
$ 1,281,635
Liabilities
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand
$ 733,095
$ 398
0.22%
$ 614,802
$ 508
0.33%
Time deposits
155,006
220
0.57%
206,903
454
0.88%
Repurchase agreements & other
25,115
13
0.21%
24,134
11
0.18%
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
5,500
39
2.84%
8,000
56
2.80%
Trust preferred securities
10,310
53
2.06%
10,310
51
1.98%
Subordinated debt
19,552
195
3.99%
-
-
0.00%
Total interest bearing liabilities
948,578
918
0.39%
864,149
1,080
0.50%
Non interest bearing demand
246,133
-
251,936
-
Total funding
1,194,711
0.31%
1,116,085
0.39%
Other liabilities
17,057
22,383
Total liabilities
1,211,768
1,138,468
Equity
139,214
143,167
Total liabilities and equity
$ 1,350,982
$ 1,281,635
Net interest income
$ 8,477
$ 9,625
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure
2.67%
3.20%
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP
2.68%
3.21%
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis
Non-GAAP reconciliation
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)
Mar. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2021
Total Operating Revenue
$ 14,279
$ 20,547
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*
(889)
(2,706)
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue
13,390
17,841
Income before Income Taxes
3,420
8,888
Adjustment for OMSR
(889)
(2,706)
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes
2,531
6,182
Provision for Income Taxes
607
1,807
Adjustment for OMSR **
(187)
(568)
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes
420
1,239
Net Income
2,813
7,081
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
(703)
(2,138)
Adjusted Net Income
2,110
4,943
Diluted Earnings per Share
0.40
0.97
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
(0.10)
(0.29)
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
$ 0.30
$ 0.68
Return on Average Assets
0.83%
2.21%
Adjustment for OMSR & merger expenses
-0.21%
-0.67%
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
0.62%
1.54%
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate
View original content:
SOURCE SB Financial Group, Inc.