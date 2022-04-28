ReadyWise signs with Leadbetter, rising female star driving for cancer charity

MORGANTON, N.C., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gray Leadbetter has new support in her effort to raise awareness for children fighting cancer. ReadyWise, maker of freeze-dry and dehydrated emergency food, and everyday soups and snacks, has signed a two-year sponsorship with Leadbetter. "We are proud to be partnering with this young superstar," says ReadyWise CEO Morten Steen-Jorgensen. "It's exciting to support Gray's talent while spreading the ReadyWise brand."

Earlier this year, Leadbetter teamed with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation which funds childhood cancer research, and has committed to donating 10% of sponsorship dollars to the organization. "One way I can give back is to help children who are in the fight of their lives," says Leadbetter. "Meeting them has been a humbling experience that has made me more aware of how fortunate I am to be able to pursue my career as a professional driver."

At just 17, Leadbetter shatters the stereotype of drivers who are typically male and brimming with bravado. With her quiet demeanor, slight build and long hair, one could easily mistake her for an English major or an artist. But on the track, she's a fierce competitor. After competing in motocross, karting, rallycross, Championship Off-Road, midgets and mini-sprints, Leadbetter stepped up into sprint cars in 2021. With up to 900 horsepower, sprint cars are the winged-beasts of the motorsports world, a world that has been dominated by men, until now.

Last November, Leadbetter competed in her first World Of Outlaws Finals, an annual gathering of the world's best sprint car drivers. "She got the full experience," said team owner Marc Dailey, "the good, the bad and the ugly." Leadbetter held her own in qualifying heats, but had a violent crash when a part broke at 100-plus mph and sent her into the wall.

With ReadyWise sponsorship, Leadbetter will compete in more than 20 sprint car races this year, and run a full schedule in the Championship Off-Road series in the Midwest.

nationalpcf.org

