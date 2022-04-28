Orion Innovation's Anoop Gala Recognized as NJBIZ Leader in Finance 2022

EDISON, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, today announced that NJBIZ has named Anoop Gala, Head of Financial Services at Orion, as a Leader in Finance . The award celebrates financial executives in New Jersey who contribute to the success of their company, industry, and community. Gala was selected by a panel of experts for his leadership role in the financial services industry along with his outstanding achievements, energy, and innovative contributions to the sector.

Anoop Gala, Head of Financial Services at Orion Innovation (PRNewswire)

"I'm honored to be recognized by NJBIZ as a leader in finance and want to thank my dedicated team of more than 1200 professionals who are transforming the global financial services and fintech landscape," said Gala. "Our team combines deep domain expertise with digital strategy, experience design, and engineering to help our clients embrace disruption and modernize their businesses. It's an exciting time in financial services and I'm proud to be honored for the contributions our team makes each and every day for our clients."

The global team Gala oversees at Orion plays a critical role in enabling leading financial services and fintech companies to accelerate their digital outcomes and re-imagine their products and services. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across financial services and fintech, including banks and credit unions, cards and payments, wealth and asset management, insurance firms, and merchants. Orion leverages emerging technologies like Cloud, AI/ML, intelligent automation, and analytics to help financial institutions increase their revenue and profitably, improve ROI and significantly enhance the overall user experience.

Gala has more than 25 years of experience in the technology and financial services industry, driving strategy, transformation, and growth. He has successfully built start-ups and led global organizations with a unique mix of entrepreneurship and leadership capabilities to deliver large-scale growth.

"Under Anoop's leadership, our financial services team is delivering innovative transformation solutions to leading players in the industry," said Raj Patil, Chief Executive Officer & President of Orion. "He has built a world class team that combines industry experience, design thinking, and engineering capabilities to develop next-generation platforms and products for our financial services and fintech clients. On behalf of everyone at Orion, I want to congratulate Anoop and the team for this recognition."

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation ("Orion") is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale and maturity, its team of over 6,000 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings. Through its delivery centers in North America, Europe, India and Latin America, Orion serves clients across Hi-Tech, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services and Healthcare industries. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

