New Report Recognizes Top Brands for Digital Visibility

SOCi's Localized Marketing Benchmark Report showcases how 300 multi-location brands perform across channels, with McAlister's Deli, uBreakiFix, Bar Louie, and more leading the pack

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, highlights top-performing businesses and how they compare head-to-head in the recently released 2022 Localized Marketing Benchmark Report (LMBR) , announced earlier this month . Top performers received the highest Local Visibility Scores from SOCi, a new accolade in the battle for consumer visibility in the most influential digital channels.

A strong Local Visibility Score indicates an organization's commitment to its customers and the communities it serves. Performance is determined by the business' ability to outrank the competition in the areas of search, reviews, and social engagement. The local visibility garnered through the deployment of a holistic digital strategy that makes use of these three focus areas is imperative to a brand's success and truly sets apart top performing businesses from those who are still developing a digital presence.

"As the only industry benchmark report for a brand's local visibility, it's an honor to be recognized as a top overall performer in the 2022 LMBR," said Kayla Dillon, Head of Marketing at Bar Louie. "A successful localized marketing strategy is a critical determinant of success and the LMBR helps us understand what we're doing well and what we can do better. At Bar Louie, no two experiences should feel exactly the same and we let the unique dynamics that shape our communities drive our vision forward. That's the essence of localized marketing strategy, and we continue to make that our focus every day."

The top brands ranked by overall Local Visibility Score were as follows:

Top Performers — Overall

McAlister's Deli (78) 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (74) InterContinental Hotels & Resorts (71) Marriott Hotels & Resorts (71) Bar Louie (70) Black Bear Diner (69) CPR Cell Phone Repair (68) MOD Pizza (68) Hobby Lobby (68) Culver's (67)

"Multi-location brands that invest in localized marketing will succeed in an era of fierce competition," said Monica Ho, CMO of SOCi. "Building those best practices in search, social, and reputation management is table-stakes now for any brand that wants to stand out amongst the crowd in local markets and communities. We're proud to recognize these top performers, and hope the LMBR will serve as a useful tool for those looking to strengthen their local online presence."

Top performers were also identified in three sub-categories: Search, Reputation, and Social. Analyzing 100 metrics like profile optimization, audience engagement, and onsite SEO, SOCi ranked brands on the success of their digital marketing efforts. With more than 28 million data points synthesized by in-depth analysis, businesses can identify strengths and weaknesses to improve their local online presence. Those high performing brands are listed below:

Top Performers — Search

uBreakiFix (92) McAlister's Deli (86) Take 5 Oil Change (84) CPR Cell Phone Repair (83) Dick's Sporting Goods (81) Stanley Steemer (81) Valvoline Instant Oil Change (79) Potbelly Sandwich Shop (77) Crunch Fitness (76) Anytime Fitness (76)

Top Performers — Social

Bar Louie (84) Cinnabon (82) McAlister's Deli (81) Marriott Hotels & Resorts (81) Advance Auto Parts (80) Black Bear Diner (80) Sonic Drive-In (79) Chili's Grill & Bar (79) 1-800-GOT-JUNK? (78) Hobby Lobby (77)





Top Performers — Reputation

1-800-GOT-JUNK? (89) Roto-Rooter (82) Ruth's Chris Steak House (78) Black Bear Diner (78) Bar Louie (77) Blaze Pizza (76) Twin Peaks (75) Card My Yard (75) InterContinental Hotels & Resorts (74) Westin (74)

"The LMBR and Local Visibility score is a key measure of the effectiveness of our local SEO strategies and visibility across search engines," said Noah Fleming, SEO Analyst at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Local campaign testing and optimization have helped our brand stay top of mind for athletes who are searching while located near our stores. We've continued to see the payoff of prioritizing our local SEO efforts through both foot traffic in stores and site traffic online. We're grateful to have a partner in SOCi to support us along the way."

To view the full 2022 LMBR, visit lmbr.meetsoci.com/2022-lmbr-report/ . Additionally, brands with more than 50 locations can take the free digital health check on SOCi's website here to get a peek at some of the factors driving Local Visibility in seconds. To learn more about how SOCi helps businesses remain brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected, visit www.meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success - visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

