Moz Announces In-Person and Livestream Ticketing Open for 17th Annual SEO and Digital Marketing Conference, MozCon

SEATTLE, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz, Inc., a leader in search engine optimization technology, today announced in-person and livestream ticket sales are open for its 17th annual conference, MozCon. This leading SEO, search, and content marketing conference is an unmissable three-day event, bringing together an amazing and diverse community of seasoned experts and new voices for a deep dive into the world of digital marketing. Early bird in-person ticket pricing is available through the end of April.

MozCon attendees will hear from a wide range of industry-leading practitioners of SEO, conversion optimization, local search, and more, including Andy Crestodina, Co-founder and CMO of Orbit Media Studios; Areej AbuAli, founder of Women in Tech SEO; Wil Reynolds, Founder and VP Innovation at Seer Interactive; Crystal Carter, Head of SEO Comms at Wix; and Dr. Pete Meyers, Moz's own Search Marketing Scientist. The full list of 2022 speakers is available online.

"Moz is thrilled to once again bring the best-of-the-best in SEO to Seattle this summer," said Brittani Dinsmore, Moz Head of Marketing. "The most talented people in search marketing will share their unique perspectives on what's trending and what's new and noteworthy in this constantly changing space. Those who attend MozCon in-person or via livestream will receive new ideas, new connections, and practical advice on how to increase the impact of their digital marketing and SEO."

MozCon emcees Rob Ousbey and Ola King will lead this year's packed agenda. Along with hearing from expert speakers, MozCon attendees have access to intimate lunch discussions with SEO peers and experts, and networking events allowing for the exchange of ideas with fellow community members. MozCon promises to be a high-value event for SEO specialists, agencies, content marketers, other marketing practitioners and executives. MozCon 2022 will take place at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, Washington, from July 11-13, 2022. Early bird registration and livestream ticketing are live. Early bird tickets are limited and are only available until April 30, 2022, when ticket prices increase.

About Moz

Moz is an authority in online search with powerful SEO and Local Search platforms to help marketers improve the position of their brands, business locations and competitive rank in search results. Moz's platforms are powered by world-class quality data, both robust and fresh enough to serve as the foundation upon which critical business decisions are made. For both large enterprises looking to gain an edge in the increasingly complex and ever-changing world of search or an agency seeking an SEO platform to accelerate client growth, Moz has a solution. Check it out at www.moz.com.

