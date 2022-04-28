Monogram Luxury Appliances Taps Marcus Samuelsson for Kentucky Derby Culinary Experience on Saturday May 7, Appearing on NBC and Peacock

The renowned chef will celebrate the roots of American cuisine during the Run for the Roses

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monogram – the luxury appliance brand synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design– is collaborating with Chef Marcus Samuelsson to celebrate the 148th Kentucky Derby. Samuelsson will prepare a globally-inspired culinary experience on the grounds of Churchill Downs and will be part of NBC Sports' Derby Day coverage on NBC and Peacock.

Courtesy of Monogram (PRNewswire)

"I am excited to bring a fresh take on classic dishes to this incredible event," said Samuelsson. "With the finesse of the Monogram appliances that I use in my own kitchen, I hope to excite fans watching around the world with some tasty bites that expand the palate for Derby entertaining. There's nothing quite like the magic of the Derby and I can't wait to experience the festivities."

With the Twin Spires behind and the excitement of the racetrack all around, Samuelsson will demo the Derby recipes in between races on the Finish Line Suites balcony. Recipes will be available after the segment @Monogramappliances on Instagram and through @KentuckyDerby handles. Samuelsson will use the iconic Monogram Hearth Oven specially installed at the track for this segment. Monogram is a new, luxury sponsor of Churchill Downs Racetrack for Kentucky Derby 148.

"The Kentucky Derby celebrates the longest continually held sporting event in the United States along with its fashion and culinary traditions. Monogram luxury appliances is proud to participate this year with celebrity flair. Chef Samuelsson has an unmatched prowess of delighting audiences with his expertise and culturally diverse flavors. He will undoubtedly up the excitement at the Kentucky Derby by offering this elevated experience," said Julie Burns, executive director of Monogram. "The Derby draws a global audience, and we are thrilled for Chef Samuelsson to showcase his worldly culinary perspective using Monogram appliances."

Monogram recently launched a digital series called "My Mark" to celebrate individuals who have honed their talents while making a distinctive mark with the passion they dedicate towards elevating experiences. The series launched as a three-part episode with Chef Marcus Samuelsson who provides an intimate look at the life of a chef at home and inside his personal kitchen using terroir, global experiences, and personality to craft memorable recipes. Follow along on Instagram @monogramappliances.

Monogram Contacts

Wendy Treinen

wendy.treinen@geappliances.com

Bobby Hammelman

gemonogram@id-pr.com

About Monogram

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.com .

MARCUS SAMUELSSON is the acclaimed chef behind many restaurants worldwide including Red Rooster Harlem, MARCUS Montreal, Marcus B&P, Red Rooster Overtown and Marcus Fish + Chop House in the Bahamas. Samuelsson was the youngest person to receive a three-star review from The New York Times and was the guest chef for the Obama Administration's first state dinner. He has won multiple James Beard Foundation awards for his work as a chef and host of No Passport Required, his public television series with Vox/Eater. Samuelsson was crowned champion of Top Chef Masters and Chopped All-Stars and is the head judge of the new show Top Chef Family Style. A committed philanthropist, Samuelsson is co-chair of Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), which focuses on helping underserved youth. Samuelsson co-produces the annual Harlem EatUp! Festival, which celebrates the food, art, and culture of Harlem. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Samuelsson converted his restaurants Red Rooster Harlem, Marcus B&P in Newark, and Red Rooster Overtown in Miami into community kitchens in partnership with World Central Kitchen, serving over 230,000 meals to those in need. He has an audio project with Audible, titled Our Harlem, and co-hosts This Moment podcast with Swedish rapper Timbuktu on ACAST. He is the author of several cookbooks, including The New York Times bestselling memoir Yes, Chef: A Memoir and his latest book The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food.

ABOUT CHURCHILL DOWNS RACETRACK

Churchill Downs Racetrack ("CDRT"), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September, and the Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The saddling paddock and the stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. www.ChurchillDowns.com .

Courtesy of Monogram (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monogram