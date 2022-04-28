InventHelp Inventor Develops Wi-Fi Hotspot/Charging Device (DNV-317)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to access a Wi-Fi hotspot or charge your device virtually anywhere," said one of two inventors, from Denver, Colo., "so we invented the PORTIFY. Our design would provide added convenience and peace of mind when using a smartphone, tablet or other device."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention ensures that a Wi-Fi hotspot is readily available when needed. It also provides a convenient way to charge a phone or other device. As a result, it eliminates the need to find a hotspot or outlet and it reduces frustrations and delays. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers, students, on-the-go individuals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp