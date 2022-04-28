InventHelp Inventor Develops New Board Game for Christians (DOD-1050)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun game for students and parishioners that would help them learn and reflect upon their values and faith," said an inventor, from Flint, Mich., "so I invented KINGDOM COME. My design would offer an alternative to traditional educational tools and methods for teaching the Bible."

The invention provides a new board game to teach Christians about the Bible. In doing so, it offers added educational value. It also could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for Christian families, churches and schools.

The original design was submitted to the Detroit sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DOD-1050, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

