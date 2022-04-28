International Paper Names Mark Nellessen Vice President, Investor Relations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) announced today that Mark Nellessen has been named vice president of Investor Relations, reporting to Tim Nicholls, senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately.

Nellessen joined International Paper in 1992 and has held roles of increasing responsibility in finance and general management. Most recently, Mark served as vice president, Financial Planning and Analysis. Nellessen earned his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

Nellessen succeeds Guillermo Gutierrez, who has been named vice president and general manager, Latin America for the North American Container business. Gutierrez joined International Paper in 1994 and served in a number of finance, sales and general management roles. Gutierrez served as vice president, Investor Relations since 2017.

