INSIGHT GLOBAL ANNOUNCES FREE MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING SERVICES FOR ITS 4,600 EMPLOYEES

ATLANTA, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced it is investing in its people by offering free mental health counseling services. The company is projected to spend $3 million for services and training programs this year to further support the mental health of its 4,600 employees across North America.

The company made the announcement today in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"This country is facing a mental health crisis—one that's been exacerbated by the pandemic and ensuing isolation that's left many workers feeling depressed or unsatisfied. A recent survey from Mind Share Partners showed that two-thirds of millennials and 81 percent of Gen Z who left their jobs in 2021 did so because of mental health issues," said Bert Bean, Insight Global CEO. "Companies have a responsibility to take care of their people. The faster companies can help 'the whole person,' the faster they will achieve their goals. For all companies, we only go as far as our people can carry us. With this belief, we can't ignore our people's mental health."

Insight Global's mental health offerings have been expanded to include:

Free counseling, regardless of insurance — Employees across all 63 Insight Global offices are eligible for complimentary counseling, which includes unlimited virtual or in-person therapy sessions through GROW Counseling, an Insight Global Partner. The company's Atlanta headquarters office space and largest location has an onsite counseling center. About 22 percent (more than 1,000 employees) have already signed up for counseling sessions.

Mental health leadership training — Supervisors receive in-depth mental health training to learn the practical skills to support colleagues, including "active listening," identifying warning signs, what to do in serious situations and how to build a wellness plan.

Peer-to-peer support groups — Launched during COVID-19 after seeing an increase in employees experiencing difficult life changes, Insight Global connects colleagues with shared experiences (such as illnesses like cancer, fertility challenges, foster/adoption) to serve as sounding boards, provide guidance and form action plans.

"Insight Global is giving people the chance to normalize needing help and to understand that our minds and bodies are the only sure things in our lives, and we have to care of them," said Maya, an Insight Global employee and early adopter of the program. "GROW gave me the opportunity to nurture my mind so I can take care of the rest of myself. And, it hasn't stopped at personal growth. My professional growth has followed."

Maya added that she feels more confident at work and has set reasonable boundaries. "I'm a better colleague, friend and overall human because of this program," she said.

"Our industry is competitive. It requires hard work and focus to be successful. If our employees are not in a healthy place mentally or emotionally, it's tough for them to succeed," Bean said. "One of our shared values at Insight Global is that we take care of each other. But that value is meaningless if we're not willing to address what some people are afraid to even talk about—the mental health of our employees."

Mental health is a topic that Bean takes seriously because it's personal to him. Bean shared his experience and what he's learned from it in a recent blog post. "I'd like to help people put a spotlight on that thing that grips them, laugh at it and blast it into a million pieces," he said.

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 63 regional offices throughout North America and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services designed to meet company's individual needs. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Insight Global