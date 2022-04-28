GameChange Solar Hits Milestone of 3 GW in Texas, Powering Nearly 500,000 Texan Homes

NORWALK, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar today announced that the company has sold over 3 GigaWatts in Texas, USA. Sales in the Lone Star State have primarily been the One-Up Portrait Configuration of the Single-Axis Genius Tracker™. GameChange Solar's systems are designed for challenging environments, which are prevalent in the state, such as extreme wind speeds near the coast and dense clay soil inland.

Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar stated, "As a native Texan, it's been a privilege to secure such a substantial piece of this historically oil, gas, and wind focused market. We're looking forward to continuing to provide our robust systems in Texas during this era of energy transition."

GameChange Solar GameChange Solar manufactures fixed tilt and tracker solar racking systems with innovative design and high volume manufacturing.

