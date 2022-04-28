Clean energy investments and grid hardening part of WPS rate plan

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) filed proposals with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) today for regulatory reviews that will set customer rates for electricity and natural gas for 2023.

The filing comes as WPS is in the midst of the largest clean energy transition in company history.

"We have set some of the most aggressive goals in our industry for reducing carbon and methane emissions. This rate plan will help us reach those goals and provide customers with the affordable, reliable and clean energy they depend on," said Scott Lauber, president – WPS.

The proposal includes critical investments in storm hardening and grid resiliency.

The request — which includes millions of dollars of savings from the closure of older, less-efficient fossil fuel plants — marks only the third time in eight years the company has asked for an increase in base rates.

The plan submitted for consideration would increase the typical electric bill for residential customers by approximately $5 to $6 a month in 2023, or roughly 5 to 6%.

Average bills would remain below the Midwest and national average.

Electricity

In the rate filing, WPS points to three cost drivers:

Capital investments in new solar, wind and battery storage — many of which have already been approved by the PSCW.

Reliability investments, including grid hardening projects to bury power lines and strengthen the delivery network against severe weather.

Changes in wholesale business with other utilities.

Natural gas

WPS natural gas customers would see a small increase in their monthly bills in 2023 as part of the filed plan.

Next steps

In late-May, WPS will update the filing to include more specific information on the impact for each customer group. The company also will provide this information to customers through a bill insert and on wisconsinpublicservice.com.

The PSCW will conduct hearings on the WPS proposals and is expected to make a final decision later this year. New rates are expected to take effect in January 2023.

Wisconsin Public Service Corp. is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC). The company serves approximately 457,000 electric and 338,000 natural gas customers in northeastern and north central Wisconsin. Visit wisconsinpublicservice.com

